Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
Miami Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will finish the season as the club's skipper, but will not return in 2023. Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed to part ways. In seven seasons as under Mattingly's leadership, the Marlins made the playoffs once.
MLB
Bizarro world: Yankees fans chant 'Let's go Red Sox'
NEW YORK -- With his team trying to stage a rally in the top of the ninth at Yankee Stadium down by two runs, Red Sox manager Alex Cora almost couldn’t believe what he was seeing and hearing. “Let’s go, Red Sox. Let’s go, Red Sox,” is what Cora...
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
MLB
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
MLB
'What a way to win your 100th game': Astros stage stunning rally
BALTIMORE -- In a thrilling back-and-forth affair with the feel of a postseason matchup on Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Astros finally found a way to beat the Orioles in this series. Yuli Gurriel’s two-run, go-ahead single capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally as Houston stunned Baltimore, 11-10, to...
MLB
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
MLB
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
MLB
Twins excited for what Buxton can do in full season
MINNEAPOLIS -- All Byron Buxton wanted for this season was to play healthy -- and even knowing for much of the year that surgery was an inevitable conclusion, he still did everything he could to battle alongside his team, sometimes going through four-plus hours of preparation before games to ensure that he could play.
MLB
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Dodgers hope May can be ready for NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. Though the Dodgers are listing it as a back injury, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is...
MLB
O's slugfest ends in heartbreak as playoff chances dim
BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.
MLB
Casas shows off power, patience in 'electric' atmosphere
NEW YORK -- You think Triston Casas enjoys the electricity of Red Sox-Yankees?. Boston’s No. 2 prospect, who is trying to position himself to be the starting first baseman for next season and for several years after that, belted his fourth career homer on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Three...
MLB
'Haters' take note: Manoah red-hot at right time
ST. PETERSBURG -- Singling out Alek Manoah's best performance this season often feels like debating a great band’s best song, but Saturday night at Tropicana Field left no doubt. Manoah officially has his trademark moment of 2022. Manoah delivered his masterpiece, shutting out the Rays over seven innings on...
MLB
Montgomery searching for answers after shaky start
LOS ANGELES -- In Jordan Montgomery’s final month with the Yankees -- one that undoubtedly played a role in him being dealt to the Cardinals on Aug. 2 -- he struggled through a six-start stretch during which he was 0-2 with a disappointing 4.91 ERA. Following the trade, Montgomery...
MLB
Otto impresses Rangers in tough matchup
ARLINGTON -- It wasn’t Glenn Otto’s final start of his rookie season, but if it was the beginning of an early audition for the 2023 rotation, the right-hander put himself in good position. In Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Cleveland, Otto put together 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball...
MLB
Kelly stymies Giants, closes in on 'pretty big milestone'
PHOENIX -- Numbers aren't usually important to Merrill Kelly. The D-backs right-hander prefers to focus on whether he gave his team a chance to win on a given night. But reaching the 200-innings mark? That's a different story. That's something Kelly has been chasing since he signed with the D-backs prior to the 2019 season after four years pitching in Korea.
Comments / 0