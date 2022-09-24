Police: Driver killed, 4 injured in crash between car and NJ Transit bus

An accident between a vehicle and an NJ Transit bus has resulted in a death.

Police say at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Rt. 70 westbound, the back of an NJ Transit bus was struck by a 2012 Toyota Scion while stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Scion, a 63-year-old Cherry Hill resident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four passengers on the bus also sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.