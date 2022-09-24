Read full article on original website
SkySports
Joe Joyce crushes Joseph Parker in 11 rounds and calls out Oleksandr Usyk for world title fight
Joe Joyce dismantled former world champion Joseph Parker, blasting him out with a fearsome left hook to win a WBO interim heavyweight title in 11 rounds at the Manchester Arena. No one before had stopped Parker, who has been the distance with Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in the past....
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”
“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Dillian Whyte offers to step in for Tyson Fury and fight Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Anthony Joshua this December, after Tyson Fury said that his own potential clash with “AJ” will not go ahead.Talks over a heavyweight bout between Fury and Joshua have taken place across the last three weeks, but Fury claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not come to fruition as his fellow Briton allegedly failed to sign a contract by the “Gypsy King”’s deadline.The pair’s compatriot Whyte, a former opponent of both Fury and Joshua, has now offered to face AJ in December, the month being targeted for Fury vs Joshua.“If the...
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
‘No chance’: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight contract will not be signed by Monday, says Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn has said there is “no chance” Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will sign a contract for their fight by Monday’s deadline. Fury has threatened to walk away from discussions for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight if the deal is not agreed by the start of the week. But Hearn has rejected Fury’s deadline and says he can forget about fighting Joshua if he wants the contracts to be signed in such short notice. “If he [Fury] really wants to fight, he’ll let the teams deal with it,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Seconds Out. “If he doesn’t [want to...
‘No chance’: Eddie Hearn rejects Tyson Fury’s deadline demand for Joshua deal
Eddie Hearn says there is “no chance” of contracts for a proposed world heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being signed by Monday. Fury set Joshua’s camp a deadline on Friday night, insisting if the deal cannot be done he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence.
BBC
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren offer hope that Fury vs Joshua COULD still happen
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have insisted that there is STILL hope that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet in the ring. Fury took to social media on Monday evening to inform Joshua that he had missed the opportunity to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. The Gypsy King set...
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Canelo Alvarez Holds Steady
The best of the list remains relatively unchanged, while a new name enters this month's top 10.
Tyson Fury ‘adamant’ that he won’t fight Anthony Joshua, says promoter Frank Warren
Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has said the heavyweight champion is ‘adamant’ that he will not fight Anthony Joshua this December.Talks over an all-British clash between Fury and Joshua have been ongoing across the last three weeks, but the former claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not go ahead due to “AJ” allegedly failing to sign a bout agreement by Fury’s deadline.Warren later suggested that talks were still taking place, before telling Piers Morgan on Piers Uncensored: “Tyson’s adamant. He gave that deadline on Friday and again repeated it Saturday – and I think even yesterday....
Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua to agree to blockbuster British fight by MONDAY otherwise Gypsy King will ‘move on’
TYSON FURY has told Anthony Joshua he has to sign off on their December 3 fight by MONDAY. The 34-year-old Gypsy King wants to defend his crown against the 32-year-old former WBA, IBF and WBO champ in Cardiff. But the undefeated Morecambe giant will not wait around any longer for...
FOX Sports
Fury rules out fighting Joshua after deadline expires
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday. In a...
Yardbarker
British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing
British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
BBC
BBC
