ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 60

Robyn Perkins
2d ago

OHIOANS truley CAN NOT afford a Democrat in office !!! We need local Republicans in office too ...School Boards, County Officials, these people are just as important !!!! Pleas make sure to vote Republican for these people too !!!!

Reply(6)
21
Joseph Jenne
2d ago

Vote Republican Democrats are destroying America a young man was killed by a Democrat because he thought he was MEGA Biden and the news haven't said a word about it

Reply
9
Joann Meeker
2d ago

That women have no rights when the racketeers are running the state. Never forget house bill six and the clowns who control others

Reply(4)
13
Related
Fox 19

Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate

Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Drivers License#Labor Day#Local Election#Ohio House#U S House#U S Senate#The Ohio Senate#State School Board#Ohioans#Social Security
NBC4 Columbus

Watch full show: Biden’s future, Title IX in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Even a quiet week in Washington can have major rumblings as the capitol city reacts to President Joe Biden’s comments that he’s not sure he’ll see re-election in two years. “I make it a practice never to tell other politicians what they should do with their […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy