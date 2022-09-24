Read full article on original website
Robyn Perkins
2d ago
OHIOANS truley CAN NOT afford a Democrat in office !!! We need local Republicans in office too ...School Boards, County Officials, these people are just as important !!!! Pleas make sure to vote Republican for these people too !!!!
Joseph Jenne
2d ago
Vote Republican Democrats are destroying America a young man was killed by a Democrat because he thought he was MEGA Biden and the news haven't said a word about it
Joann Meeker
2d ago
That women have no rights when the racketeers are running the state. Never forget house bill six and the clowns who control others
Fox 19
Ohio unemployment overhaul on hold after contractors’ indictment
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Federal investigators say two executives from the company that Ohio hired to overhaul its unemployment compensation system stole trade secrets from their former employer, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The news prompted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to put the state’s unemployment fixes on...
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate
Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Where has the money come from for Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigns? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s fundraising edge over Republican J.D. Vance in the Senate race largely is thanks to a wave of small-dollar donations from around the country. We’re talking about the campaigns on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
WTRF
Eyes of Freedom military tribute began in Ohio, and will continue visiting Ohio
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military. Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.
Watch full show: Biden’s future, Title IX in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Even a quiet week in Washington can have major rumblings as the capitol city reacts to President Joe Biden’s comments that he’s not sure he’ll see re-election in two years. “I make it a practice never to tell other politicians what they should do with their […]
Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
Analysis: Domestic violence bills stagnant in Ohio despite fewer opponents
Domestic violence bills tend to have the least amount of opponents, yet disproportionately don't pass, according to a News 5 analysis.
wosu.org
New bill would ban Ohio breeders from performing some surgeries on puppies
When you see Dobermans, Yorkshire Terriers and some other breeds of puppies, you may notice their tails have been cut off. Docking a tail is a standard practice performed on certain breeds when they are young puppies. Oftentimes, veterinarians will do that surgery but they normally put the puppy under...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Only 1 more week to sign up for $500 energy assistance in Ohio
There are only a couple weeks left to sign up for an energy assistance program in Ohio.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
cleveland19.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
