Bethesda, MD

Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Cabin John Village; Pizza, Subs, Sushi, and More

Cabin John Village, formerly known as the Cabin John shopping center and mall, is named for the adjacent creek and regional park. It has been a pillar of the Potomac community since 1967 and was acquired by EDENS in 2016. Per EDENS: “EDENS has transformed the traditional shopping center experience into a welcoming communal environment that naturally fosters meaningful social interaction. Complementary retail options include a curated mix of home goods, dining, health and wellness and more outdoor greenspace welcomes the opportunity for community events.” Below you’ll see a list of some of the places coming soon to the shopping center:
CABIN JOHN, MD
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
themunchonline.com

1201 East West Hwy #110

ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RED LINE METRO - SILVERTON CONDOMINIUM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM THE METRO ALONG EAST WEST HIGHWAY!!! ALSO NEXT TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS!!!. THIS UNIT IS ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND HAS A COURTYARD VIEW FROM THE WINDOWS!!!. EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN WITH...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall

Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
WHEATON, MD
themunchonline.com

3908 Sonora Pl Unit E

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

