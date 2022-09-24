Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
foresthillsconnection.com
Uptown Market to close permanently on Oct. 2, three years after opening
Uptown Market will open to customers for the last time on Sunday, October 2nd. The market and cafe posted this message on its Facebook page on September 24th:. With very heavy hearts, we have some sad news to share. Uptown Market will be closing permanently. Our last day of service...
Augusta Free Press
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
TRAVEL NEWS: 100% off sale, new biz class seats, & DMV airport rankings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week: How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Cabin John Village; Pizza, Subs, Sushi, and More
Cabin John Village, formerly known as the Cabin John shopping center and mall, is named for the adjacent creek and regional park. It has been a pillar of the Potomac community since 1967 and was acquired by EDENS in 2016. Per EDENS: “EDENS has transformed the traditional shopping center experience into a welcoming communal environment that naturally fosters meaningful social interaction. Complementary retail options include a curated mix of home goods, dining, health and wellness and more outdoor greenspace welcomes the opportunity for community events.” Below you’ll see a list of some of the places coming soon to the shopping center:
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
themunchonline.com
1201 East West Hwy #110
ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RED LINE METRO - SILVERTON CONDOMINIUM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM THE METRO ALONG EAST WEST HIGHWAY!!! ALSO NEXT TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS!!!. THIS UNIT IS ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND HAS A COURTYARD VIEW FROM THE WINDOWS!!!. EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN WITH...
WJLA
Cheers to National Drink Beer Day and Dogtoberfest at Port City Brewing Company
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff filled his class ahead of National Drink Beer Day at Alexandria's Port City Brewing Company. Learn more at portcitybrewing.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
themunchonline.com
3908 Sonora Pl Unit E
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. library system celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with over 70 events
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Hispanics make up 18.8% of the U.S. population and 20.4% of the Prince George’s County population, according to the 2020 Census -- making Hispanics the second largest racial, and ethnic group in the county. Many of these families are facing so many...
WTOP
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
WJLA
Va. mother, son create inspirational active-wear brand to assist people with disabilities
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Since their business started in April, Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah have sold more than 150 products; sweatshirts and T-shirts that bear encouraging slogans. "We want this to be a big successful brand that is primarily run and operated by people with disabilities,"...
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
Comments / 0