cbs12.com
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
Several people injured after wrong-way crash in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested following a wrong-way crash in Brevard Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. According to a news release, a Toyota Sequoia was traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1, while a Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1, south of Dairy Road.
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Palm Beach State College closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and remain closed on Wednesday. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and remain...
850wftl.com
Body found floating on canal
PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
cw34.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Daily Beast
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
wflx.com
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian in Indian River County
Residents in Indian River County are concerned about Hurricane Ian and are taking steps to prepare for the major storm and hunker down if necessary. Cecily Garcia and her husband, Fredrick, got a little freaked out about the impending storm, but the couple quickly realized they had work to do.
cbs12.com
Sandbags, school closure in Okeechobee County ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch as of Monday night. Residents should be prepared for severe weather in the coming days. Okeechobee County Schools have announced they will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sandbags continue to be available on a self-serve basis...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Helping Identifying Armed Robbers
Martin County - Friday September 23, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the two male suspects seen in this image. At 3:15 am Friday morning, September 23, these two men walked into the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway and demanded money from the clerk. The man wearing the 'NEVER' hoodie was armed with a handgun.
Osceola County crash leaves one dead & 16 hurt as horrific pictures show wreckage after semi-truck & tour bus accident
A HORRIFYING multi-vehicle crash in Florida has left one dead and 16 others injured. Shocking images show the aftermath of the crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer, transit bus and pickup truck, according to officials. The crash happened on Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to...
Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
Stuart residents prone to flooding prepare for Hurricane Ian
Homeowners are bracing for the possibility that Hurricane Ian might still bring heavy rain to the Treasure Coast.
cbs12.com
Tornado watch in Palm Beach County, entire area under tropical storm warning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — TRACKING HURRICANE IAN. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Ian will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and maintain major hurricane strength as it approaches the west coast of Florida. A Tropical...
All Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast public schools closed Wednesday
All public schools in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will be closed over the coming days because of the threat of Hurricane Ian.
cbs12.com
Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
