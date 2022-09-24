ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Woman arrested in reference to a string of burglaries in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Zykhirea Wyatt for her involvement in the burglaries of houses across Fort Pierce. Officers say on Sept. 22, a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Gunshots outside Publix; deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Publix in Greenacres. According to a witness, they heard gunshots at the parking lot of the store, located off S. Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane. The sheriff's office said someone fired shots...
GREENACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
cw34.com

Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Two men injured in shooting in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Pahokee on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at around 12:11 p.m. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds on Bacom Point Road, just off Lemon Ave. Deputies...
PAHOKEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Treasure Coast
cbs12.com

Man charged in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man had a blood alcohol level of nearly 3-times over the legal limit in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Boca Raton. The collision, two days after Thanksgiving in 2021, killed 39-year-old Eric Brown. This past week, police arrested 59-year-old...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Prosecutors begin rebuttal in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The prosecution begins its rebuttal case Tuesday in the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The defense claimed Cruz, who killed 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, suffers from brain damage due to his birth mother's heavy drinking during her pregnancy.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Hurricane Ian will not impact Nikolas Cruz trial

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian will not impact the next phase in the trial of Nikolas Cruz. The trial is to determine if the 24-year-old is sentenced to death or life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 more during a school shooting in 2018 in Parkland.
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy