GAYLE Gets Emotional With Fans During Powerful Performance

Photo: Skyler Barberio

GAYLE took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought her guitar with her. The star ignited the crowd with "You're Just Lonely" followed by an energetic, unforgettable performance of "FMK." Fans went wild when the songstress sang "abcdefu" and couldn't help but to scream the catchy chorus.

GAYLE continues to release new music that speaks to the world, but most importantly to the soul’s of her biggest fans. The stand-out singer-songwriter is known for hits such as “abcdefu,” “FMK” featuring Blackbear and more! This was the 18-year-olds first time in Vegas, and she was also nominated for an MTV Music Award this year.

In addition to live performances, fans got to enjoy the various fan zones set up outside of the Daytime Stage by iHeartRadio's brand partners. Other performers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX.

Photo: Skyler Barberio

In case you missed it, or want to re-live all of the stellar performances, the CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram for more.