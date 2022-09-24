ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

GAYLE Gets Emotional With Fans During Powerful Performance

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTw8q_0i91wovN00
Photo: Skyler Barberio

GAYLE took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought her guitar with her. The star ignited the crowd with "You're Just Lonely" followed by an energetic, unforgettable performance of "FMK." Fans went wild when the songstress sang "abcdefu" and couldn't help but to scream the catchy chorus.

GAYLE continues to release new music that speaks to the world, but most importantly to the soul’s of her biggest fans. The stand-out singer-songwriter is known for hits such as “abcdefu,” “FMK” featuring Blackbear and more! This was the 18-year-olds first time in Vegas, and she was also nominated for an MTV Music Award this year.

In addition to live performances, fans got to enjoy the various fan zones set up outside of the Daytime Stage by iHeartRadio's brand partners. Other performers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sW5e7_0i91wovN00
Photo: Skyler Barberio

In case you missed it, or want to re-live all of the stellar performances, the CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Visit iHeartRadio.com/DayStage or follow #iHeartDayStage on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Outsider.com

Chapel Hart Hits Grand Ole Opry Stage for First Time Ever And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO

Country music trio Chapel Hart had an exciting Saturday night when they took to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. In an Instagram post, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the America’s Got Talent group performing on its stage. “Golden buzzer [to] Opry stage. Chapel Hart stepped into the circle for the very first time tonight! The invite to play came after a sweet Twitter exchange over some triple-layer German Chocolate Cake.”
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Blackbear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Award#Concert#Mtv
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Kat & Alex on Bilingual Debut EP: ‘Country Music Is for Everyone’ [Interview]

Burgeoning country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of their bilingual debut EP. Out now, the tight seven-song sampler of Side A features heartfelt storytelling, spellbinding husband-and-wife harmonies, Kat’s emotionally charged powerhouse vocals and a well-rounded showcase of their country-pop-savvy sensibilities. This artistic...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

177K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy