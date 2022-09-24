Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at NW 19th and West O St. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
1011now.com
Injury-accident in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an injury accident in the area of northwest 19th and West O Streets on Saturday. West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours. Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully. This is an...
1011now.com
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
WOWT
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico, readies for next mission
The 2022-23 budget has been in the works since February, and comes to about $500 million dollars. LPS said it’s making a point to invest in students and staff, and it’s even possible that school could see new athletics. Lincoln Police charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder...
