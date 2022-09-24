ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan State's run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
EAST LANSING, MI
