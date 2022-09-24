Read full article on original website
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
Patriots QB Mac Jones gets a big injury update after undergoing x-rays
The New England Patriots have more to worry about than their 37-26 loss in the home opener to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, went down with what looked like a serious ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. The play came on a quarterback hit...
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game
An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo
Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley, Buccaneers News
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad roster for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was a free-agent until he signed with the Bucs' practice squad earlier this week. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Crushing Injury News
The Baltimore Ravens injury woes appear to be continuing into 2022. On Sunday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce went down with what is being reported as an arm injury. "Michael Pierce is now down. Looks like he's holding his arm as he comes off the field. Injuries just never seem to stop for Ravens."
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
