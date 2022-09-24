Read full article on original website
Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."
When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Epic Kobe Bryant Clip From ‘The Redeem Team’ Doc Goes Viral
The former Lakers star was ruthless against Olympic competitors even if they were close friends.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on top
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
LeBron James Reiterates He Is ‘Committed’ To Lakers Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise that is built on superstars, and the latest in that long line is LeBron James, who many consider the greatest to ever play the game. When LeBron first joined the Lakers in 2018, many were unsure just how long he would stay with the franchise.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 16
It is well known that Kobe Bryant idolized Michael Jordan and patterned parts of his game after him. Unfortunately, Bryant was 15 years younger than Jordan, and therefore the basketball world never got to see the two do battle while both were in their respective primes. But the minimal overlap...
Fred VanVleet extension gets key update from Masai Ujiri
The Toronto Raptors took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season when they missed the NBA Playoffs after making the postseason cut in the prior campaign. Nevertheless, if the Raptors are going to make it back there in 2023, guard Fred VanVleet will definitely have to be one of the major reasons why. VanVleet is arguably the best player on the Raptors team and everything he’s done so far with the team suggests that he will have a key role in Toronto until at least the expiration of his current deal with them, which runs until 2024.
Nick Sirianni used Kobe Bryant's tone-setting move against Pau Gasol to spur Eagles ahead of 24-8 win over Commanders
PHILADELPHIA -- Coach Nick Sirianni channeled Kobe Bryant before the Philadelphia Eagles' game against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and the results on the field reflected his Mamba mentality -- right down to the final score. Sirianni already had planned to tell a story about competitiveness to...
Lakers’ LeBron James on nearing NBA scoring record: ‘It’s super humbling’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer continues to play at an elite level despite dealing with a recent history of injuries. Speaking of history, King James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record previously set by...
