The Toronto Raptors took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season when they missed the NBA Playoffs after making the postseason cut in the prior campaign. Nevertheless, if the Raptors are going to make it back there in 2023, guard Fred VanVleet will definitely have to be one of the major reasons why. VanVleet is arguably the best player on the Raptors team and everything he’s done so far with the team suggests that he will have a key role in Toronto until at least the expiration of his current deal with them, which runs until 2024.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO