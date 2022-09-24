ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KesA0_0i91wNHs00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “convicted East TN burglar” on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted on Saturday, Sept. 24 that Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after a break-in at a business on Ewing Drive.

‘I have 10 rounds still in me’: Nashville man remains in hospital after being shot several times outside Antioch club

Police said the 67-year-old man had registered with the department as a parolee in August.

Officials reported that Malenich’s bond has been set at $10,000.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

According to Saturday’s tweet, precision policing efforts by detectives with the violent crimes division led to the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

Vick Lagina
2d ago

How about he can’t post bail? How about he stays locked up since he’s a proven loser and plague on society?

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

17-year-old shot multiple times in Edgehill community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon. Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime News#Middle Tennessee#East Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing

It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP: One dead in Monday night crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Shots fired at Tennessee home

Terrifying moments for a Sumner County family. An estranged husband is now behind bars, accused of threatening to kill his wife and others. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for …. Three teens facing charges following shooting at …. Manchester...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy