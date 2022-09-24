Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “convicted East TN burglar” on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted on Saturday, Sept. 24 that Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after a break-in at a business on Ewing Drive.

Police said the 67-year-old man had registered with the department as a parolee in August.

Officials reported that Malenich’s bond has been set at $10,000.

According to Saturday’s tweet, precision policing efforts by detectives with the violent crimes division led to the arrest.

