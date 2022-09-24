Read full article on original website
SFGate
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
CA students could be guaranteed admission to UCs though new pilot program
A new pilot program is expected to save University of California spots for 3.0-and-higher GPA students who missed required college prep courses starting next school year, as long as they complete the courses at community college.
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California man arrested for 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting plot: police
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of plotting a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, police said. Dallas James Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives received evidence of his plan. They said he made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a mass shooting with a specified deadline."
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
Man arrested in NorCal planned 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting, police say
Officials said he was planning a "'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
SFGate
California mountain lion first in study to die from mange
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
SFGate
Calif. is enjoying ‘good COVID weather' but winter may bring unpleasant surprises
LOS ANGELES — California is entering the fall with coronavirus in retreat. Cases have fallen significantly from the height of the omicron wave this spring and summer, and that has allowed government officials to ease both mask rules and recommendations. But health experts are warning these conditions could change...
SFGate
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
California gas prices skyrocketing again
Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
