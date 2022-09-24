ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices climbing again

(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Wolves#American Football#Liberty Brentwood
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California man arrested for 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting plot: police

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of plotting a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, police said. Dallas James Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives received evidence of his plan. They said he made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a mass shooting with a specified deadline."
CHICO, CA
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

California mountain lion first in study to die from mange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
SFGate

Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
DETROIT, MI
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy