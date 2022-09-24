Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Landspout
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Johnson City Press
Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
Johnson City Press
New York Times writer coming to ETSU
New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”
Johnson City Press
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
Johnson City Press
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. “Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and...
Johnson City Press
Parade magazine to cease publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade...
Johnson City Press
“Reveal before we can heal” – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION – Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob almost exactly between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, abut 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 25
Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
Johnson City Press
Freda Ricker Wilhoit
Freda Ricker Wilhoit, age 100, went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 24, 2022. Freda loved her Lord and Savior and was looking forward to going to her permanent heavenly home. Freda was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on August 29, 1922, to parents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Ricker.
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Johnson City Press
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday's your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863 battle this weekend, with a student-only education day Friday followed by reenactment Saturday and a final battle to come Sunday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Mary Lunceford Bailey
WHITE PINE - Mary Lunceford Bailey, age 74, of White Pine, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Lunceford and Martha Blevins Lunceford. Mary loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
Johnson City Press
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
Johnson City Press
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
Johnson City Press
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
Johnson City Press
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: she won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. That makes the basketball and volleyball teams senior, who has a grade point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top...
Johnson City Press
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
