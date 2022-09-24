ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Landspout

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served

For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor

David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

New York Times writer coming to ETSU

New York Times writer and well-known author Margaret Renkl is coming to East Tennessee State University for two free public events on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Renkl is an Alabama native whose weekly essays appear weekly in the New York Times. Renkl lives in Nashville, and according to her website, her columns “have offered readers of The New York Times a weekly dose of natural beauty, human decency, and persistent hope.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough

Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. “Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Parade magazine to cease publication

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 25

Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Freda Ricker Wilhoit

Freda Ricker Wilhoit, age 100, went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 24, 2022. Freda loved her Lord and Savior and was looking forward to going to her permanent heavenly home. Freda was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on August 29, 1922, to parents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Ricker.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch

Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday

BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday's your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863 battle this weekend, with a student-only education day Friday followed by reenactment Saturday and a final battle to come Sunday afternoon.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary Lunceford Bailey

WHITE PINE - Mary Lunceford Bailey, age 74, of White Pine, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Lunceford and Martha Blevins Lunceford. Mary loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
WHITE PINE, TN
Johnson City Press

Local colleges rank high in annual report

Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up

KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

