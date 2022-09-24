BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today is our Day of Giving! CBS2 is teaming up to help the Boise Rescue Mission as they work tirelessly to give Idaho's homeless hope for the future. "We have programs of recovery for homelessness, including drug and alcohol addiction and recovering programs for parenting, in-house mental healthcare, transitional living for people that have completed the process of recovery, and a lot of other things," said the CEO of the Mission, Reverend Bill Roscoe.

