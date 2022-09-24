Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Ron Winegar takes over as Boise Police Chief Tuesday
Veteran police officer Ron Winegar will take over as Chief of Police for Boise PD tomorrow. Boise Mayor Mclean announced on Friday that Chief Ryan Lee had resigned at her request. Lee is on leave until Oct. 14. This announcement comes after several investigations involving a Boise PD sergeant who...
Post Register
CBS2 teaming with Boise Rescue Mission for Day of Giving today, donations needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today is our Day of Giving! CBS2 is teaming up to help the Boise Rescue Mission as they work tirelessly to give Idaho's homeless hope for the future. "We have programs of recovery for homelessness, including drug and alcohol addiction and recovering programs for parenting, in-house mental healthcare, transitional living for people that have completed the process of recovery, and a lot of other things," said the CEO of the Mission, Reverend Bill Roscoe.
Post Register
Meridian Walgreens Pharmacy robbed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Walgreens pharmacy on locust Grove and Fairview has just been robbed. The perpetrators targeted the pharmacy section in particular in an apparent attempt to acquire prescription medications. The Meridian Police are conducting an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.
Post Register
Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts
A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
FBI and Caldwell PD give update at Hoadley trial news conference
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Members of the U.S. Attorney's office, FBI and Caldwell PD spoke about the results of Joseph A. Hoadley's trial at a news conference today. A federal jury convicted Hoadley on three counts Saturday. These were:. - Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation.
Comments / 0