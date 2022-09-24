ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast.
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana State
WDSU

Still hot, but a fall front is on its way!

Some great news came out of the formation of Tropical Depression 9 early Friday morning where our best forecast data began to converge on a track that takes it well east of Louisiana!. In the mean time, it was still hot on Friday but it wasn't as hot as the...
#First Alert#Tropical Storm Ian
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 798 new cases. · 192 new reinfections (Per the...
Classic Rock 105.1

Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
KPLC TV

Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
KPLC TV

How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation has impacted nearly every purchase we make. But now, it’s also likely raising the price of your adult beverages. Whether is an IPA, wheat ale, or stout, all your favorite beers could cost more due to inflation and, more specifically, the war in Ukraine.
wrkf.org

'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Louisiana State

