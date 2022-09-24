Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast.
Spectacular stretch of weather this week
Tired of the heat? Well, a cool front arrives tomorrow and that'll finally provide a decent taste of fall this week in Acadiana.
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service updates Hurricane Ian’s path as of Sunday morning
Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the southeast Gulf Of Mexico on Tuesday. There has not been any change in the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning. Although there is some uncertainty beyond Day 3, this is between a...
Ian Is Now A Hurricane And Here Is The Latest Track
Over the weekend all eyes have been on the tropics from the Southeast Texas Coast to Florida. In Southwest Louisiana, we definitely have been watching the weather to see what the area of disturbed weather down in the Caribbean was going to do. With the 7:00 am Central time updates,...
WDSU
Still hot, but a fall front is on its way!
Some great news came out of the formation of Tropical Depression 9 early Friday morning where our best forecast data began to converge on a track that takes it well east of Louisiana!. In the mean time, it was still hot on Friday but it wasn't as hot as the...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will be quite tense for the people on Florida’s coast as they prepare for the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Organizations in Lake Charles said they are on stand-by ready to jump in to help. “We have quite a few commodities...
KPLC TV
Acadian Ambulance sends crew to assist with evacuations, storm response in Florida
Pensacola, Fla. (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance Service deployed 10 ambulances to Florida Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected landfall later this week. The 22-member team will assist the area with storm evacuations and response under the direction of the Florida Department of Health, according to the company.
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 798 new cases. · 192 new reinfections (Per the...
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana
I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
KPLC TV
How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation has impacted nearly every purchase we make. But now, it’s also likely raising the price of your adult beverages. Whether is an IPA, wheat ale, or stout, all your favorite beers could cost more due to inflation and, more specifically, the war in Ukraine.
wrkf.org
'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana
Today on Louisiana Considered: Find out when and where you can adopt a pet during the upcoming “Empty the Shelters” event. We also hear about the race to take over State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s former seat, and look back on a conversation about Southern Jewish history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
theadvocate.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
