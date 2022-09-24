ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Daily News

NYC’s Public Schools Athletic League to open access to all 25 sports to every high-schooler citywide by spring 2023

For the first time, New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League is planning to offer access to all 25 of its sports to every high school student across the city by next spring, the Daily News has learned. The initiative, part of a larger plan to expand sports access in the wake of a long-running lawsuit, will allow students without a particular sport in their own building to try out for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season

With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Retail Gangster’ tells behind-the-scenes story of Crazy Eddie’s rise and fall

For Northeast residents of a certain generation, the name Crazy Eddie brings back a rush of memories of prices that can’t be beat, electronics that fly off the shelves and an in-your-face ad man screaming at the television about all the craziness of this retail giant. Many will remember yellow Crazy Eddie T-shirts with their ripped-off R. Crumb character prominently displayed in the center. Still others will remember the insanity of how this chain of stores — selling everything from telephones to computers to car stereos — fell apart so soon after it rose to the top of the retail world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
K97.5

21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances

Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
KEARNY, NJ
CBS New York

Sources: Competition between tow companies led to shooting

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS2 competition between tow truck companies led to an innocent customer getting shot in the head in the Bronx.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the victim's car broke down in front of a storage facility along Bruckner Boulevard, and police are now reporting that man, who remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, was not the intended target.The 35-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting inside of a tow truck around 1 a.m. Saturday.Police say the victim's car broke down at the corner of East 141st Street and Bruckner Boulevard, and...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man, 22, stabbed to death in feud outside Brooklyn deli

A clash between two men inside a Brooklyn deli on Saturday afternoon spilled into the street and ended with one of the men stabbed to death, police said. The victim, 22, was repeatedly stabbed in the torso just before 2:40 p.m. outside Canarsie One Stop Market on the corner of […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY

