ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football earned its doughnuts vs Wake Forest – and yes it was sweet

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – There would be Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the Clemson locker room Saturday afternoon, after all.

It has been a longstanding tradition for the Clemson football team to be treated to the Winston-Salem-born confections each and every time the Tigers notched a victory at Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons tried to put an end to that party on Saturday, pushing the Tigers to two overtime periods before Clemson somehow, some way emerged with an improbable 51-45 victory in double overtime.

It was an afternoon of irony at Wake Forest’s Truist Field.

CLEMSON TIGERS: Is Clemson still among college football's elite? It all depends on Tigers' sputtering offense?

SATURDAY SCHEDULE: What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihblS_0i91vcMs00
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near Wake Forest defensive end Jacorey Johns during the second quarter at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

It was a loss on this very field in 2008 that was responsible for Dabo Swinney becoming Clemson’s coach. Then-coach Tommy Bowden was let go two days after a 12-7 defeat against Wake Forest, clearing the way for an unknown wide receivers coach to be elevated.

Success has been plentiful for Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) in the years since, and particularly against Wake Forest. Swinney has never lost to Wake Forest in 14 games, although Saturday's showdown was as close as he could possibly come.

The Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) did enough to win the game, with veteran quarterback Sam Hartman playing the leading role. He seemingly mesmerized Clemson’s makeshift secondary time and again in rallying his team from an early 14-0 deficit.

WEEK 4: The five biggest questions for Week 4 in college football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUU7O_0i91vcMs00
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) breaks up the last pass of the day.  Clemson linebacker Keith maguire (30) rushes over near Barrett Carter (0) to celebrate The double overtime win in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, September 24, 2022. Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY Sports

Indeed, when Clemson bolted to its 14-0 advantage in the first quarter, it appeared that this game might unfold like so many others have against Wake Forest. After all, Clemson had outscored Wake Forest by a 200-46 margin in their last four meetings, including a 48-27 shellacking last season even as Wake Forest claimed the Atlantic Division title.

But with Hartman tossing six touchdown passes and repeatedly embarrassing Clemson’s defensive backs, Wake Forest looked poised to finally end years of frustration against the Tigers.

Yet here came Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, intent on matching Hartman blow for blow. Uiagalelei passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns, then fatefully turned the ultimate decision up to a maligned defense that finally drew the line on being victimized.

On Wake Forest’s first play of the second overtime, Tyler Davis stuffed the Deacons’ Justice Ellison for no gain.

On second down, Davis and Bryan Bresee batted down a pass.

On third down, Barrett Carter run Hartman out of bounds after a four-year gain.

And finally, and fatefully, on fourth down it was cornerback Nate Wiggins who batted down the Deacons’ final pass in the end zone. Wiggins had surrendered several big plays and was called for multiple pass interference penalties in the game.

Swinney was glad all were on board until the final play.

“His family’s here,” Swinney said of Bresee, who along with Swinney and many teammates spent last Tuesday at a funeral for his 15-year-old sister, Ella, who passed following a battle with brain cancer. “I didn’t get a chance to see them before the game. It’s been a crazy week.

“But I’m proud of Bryan. It has been a tough time for him. His family, they needed a little joy, and hopefully they can go celebrate tonight and enjoy this game.”

They might even treat themselves to a box of doughnuts.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football earned its doughnuts vs Wake Forest – and yes it was sweet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Time To Expect More From Wake Forest

Coaches will tell you all wins and all losses count the same. They will tell you that each just counts as one win or one loss. They go in the left column or the right column. And while that is of course technically true, some games carry a larger weight, win or lose, than others. So, while the Demon Deacons played its most competitive Clemson game in many years as far as the scoreboard reads, it’s time to expect more from Wake Forest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Tyler Davis
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#Clemson Tigers#Doughnut#American Football#Sports#Wake Forest#Truist Field#Success
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop

BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Football
FOX Carolina

Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive. Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

616K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy