Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita International Film Festival Set To Come Back In December
The second annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Premiering for the first time last year, the SCIFF brought 1300 attendees, 175 films, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows. “That was absolutely...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Southern Fried Funeral’ Opens This Weekend At Canyon Theatre Guild!
‘Southern Fried Funeral’ opens this Friday evening with free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. Originally from New York City, Brad Sergi heads this production of ‘Southern Fried Funeral’ as the director of an undeniably hilarious cast, officials said. Sergi is well established here in Newhall,...
myburbank.com
Burbank to Host First Ever Pride Event
Burbank Pride, a new committee, in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association, presents the inaugural “Family Pride in the Park” event on Friday, September 30 from 6-9pm. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ edition of Magnolia Park Night Out will take place in the UMe Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
Santa Clarita Radio
Romantic Comedy ‘Beau Jest’ To Open This Weekend At Canyon Theater Guild
The romantic comedy “Beau Jest,” directed by Laurie Morgan, is set to open this weekend at the Canyon Theater Guild in downtown Newhall. Director Laurie Morgan has been a presence in the Santa Clarita artistic scene, having been an actress and director since the 1970s. Morgan has worked...
easyreadernews.com
Tuba Ghannadi was respected Realtor
The life of Tuba Ghannadi will be celebrated on Monday, September 19 at 4 p.n., at the South Coast Botanical Gardens. The prominent Re/Max Palos Verdes Realtor died August 20 after the Tesla Model 3 she was driving crashed at a high speed into a power pole on Sunnyridge Road, in Rolling Hills Estates. The August 30 accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pasadena, California
Pasadena is a unique city eleven miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The region was first inhabited by the Hahanog-na Indian tribe, who lived in villages scattered along the Arroyo Seco and the mountain canyons in what is now South Pasadena. This small mission town is home to world-class educational institutions and museums located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right
Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
signalscv.com
19th annual Bras for cause returns
Hundreds of people dressed up for the masquerade-themed 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom on Saturday. The event, organized by Soroptimist International of Valencia, had models strut handmade bras down a runway in order for them to be auctioned off to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.
Eater
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
nypressnews.com
Tommy Lee Lists Calabasas Mansion For $4.6 Million
Tommy Lee is taking another shot at selling his home in Calabasas … because he just put it back on the market. The rock star drummer listed his picturesque estate this week for $4,599,000. It’s the same price he listed the home for back in May 2020. It didn’t sell the first time so Tommy took it off the market to lease it for a year and has now relisted it.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: September 5 – September 11
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights pool reopening is a big splash
Boyle Heights -- There’s more splashing happening on the Eastside after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside. The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years...
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
