ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is setting up for the final episode of the fourth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all wraps up with Albedo! With the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapping up its fourth season, fans have been curious to see how the Sorcerer Kingdom will wipe out its latest kingdom target. As the rest of the Summer 2022 anime slate wraps up its run, Overlord is one of the final holdouts as fans prepare for the next major phase of the anime franchise coming our way in the future.
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The 828ers Will Discover the Truth (VIDEO)
“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?. The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
Watch: 'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
"The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
ComicBook
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
What Time Does ‘Big Sky’ Premiere on ABC? How to Watch Online
We are officially only one more sleep away from the premiere of Big Sky Season 3 — and between the slate of mystery and new characters the trailer teased us, we cannot wait. Hailed from the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, David E. Kelley, Big Sky Season 3 will follow Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and the new (and smokin’ hot) sheriff in town, Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), as they embark on a mystery involving a missing hiker.
