Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 16

It is well known that Kobe Bryant idolized Michael Jordan and patterned parts of his game after him. Unfortunately, Bryant was 15 years younger than Jordan, and therefore the basketball world never got to see the two do battle while both were in their respective primes. But the minimal overlap...
Fred VanVleet extension gets key update from Masai Ujiri

The Toronto Raptors took a step back in the 2021-22 NBA season when they missed the NBA Playoffs after making the postseason cut in the prior campaign. Nevertheless, if the Raptors are going to make it back there in 2023, guard Fred VanVleet will definitely have to be one of the major reasons why. VanVleet is arguably the best player on the Raptors team and everything he’s done so far with the team suggests that he will have a key role in Toronto until at least the expiration of his current deal with them, which runs until 2024.
