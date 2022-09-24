Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Juneteenth is now an official City of Milwaukee holiday | WUWM 89.7 FM
Juneteenth is now an official City of Milwaukee holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the ordinance after the Common Council unanimously approved it last week. It means starting next year, city employees will get June 19 as a paid holiday and city...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A union firebrand in the 1970s and ‘80s sees labor’s future in his past
Jon Melrod has written a memoir that tells a slice of labor history in Kenosha, Wisconsin, four decades ago. But he believes his story, “Fighting Times,” which goes on sale Tuesday, has broader appeal. “It’s everybody’s story — everybody who’s ever worked, who’s ever worked for a bad...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Doors Open Milwaukee 2022; art, architecture, history and more
MILWAUKEE – Doors Open Milwaukee returned this weekend. Thousands of people took in the city’s art, architecture and history. “I wanted to see the inside of the building and the exhibitions they had here,” said Alan Keltner of Shorewood. Keltner was one of the many exploring a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
WISN
Swastika on sign at West Bend farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. — There's outrage in West Bend after a swastika was displayed at the city's farmers market this weekend. Now, the Downtown West Bend Association is considering banning political parties at future markets or enforcing strict signage rules. The head of the association declined to speak on...
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Eric Nelson ‘Assassinated’ Beloved Kenosha Foster Dad
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Eric Nelson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 20th in the...
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Where did that Gun Used in a Crime Come From? Milwaukee Police Can’t Easily Tell You
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Though there have been Milwaukee Common Council efforts to address the issue of stolen firearms seized or used in gun violence, there is no aggregate...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paul Reau Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
SALEM – Paul Keith Reau, 64, of Salem, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2022. Paul lived a rich life, surrounded by people who loved him. He was the life of the party, always quick to crack a joke and make someone smile. He had a booming voice and an infectious laugh, and never failed to find the humor in any situation. He was incredibly generous with his time, and would drop everything in a heartbeat to help a person out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Domestic dispute leaves Milwaukee woman killed by gunfire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman died on Saturday, Sept. 24 as the result of a domestic dispute. Milwaukee Police issued a release revealing that the fatal shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. at N. 48th and W. Locust St. which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
Comments / 2