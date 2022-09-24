Read full article on original website
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
The Hill Has Eyes Haunted House Introduces Four New Frightful Attractions At A 45 Acre Farm In Wisconsin
Spooky season is almost upon us and a new outdoor immersive experience covering 45 sprawling acres is ensuring its scarier than ever. Bring on the thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions, starting Sept. 30 in Franklin, Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes will offer terrifying 60-minute ventures across four horror-filled attractions. With an eerie trailer park dubbed the Failed Escape, the Haunted Hills also brings the Hunger Hollow attraction to the wooded hunting grounds and its cast of mutant cannibals. Fun! The horror continues with Dead End, the official haunted house, and the Carnivore, a scary circus-themed attraction. The hill will also host The Not So Scary Halloween Party ($15 general admission), a less thrill filled family-friendly event filled with trick or treating opportunities. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume! The family-friendly event will be held every Sunday from 2:30 to 4:45 PM. The event is open throughout the season and will finish up on October 30th. Check out the available dates and times here.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
Hospital system to pull emergency room services out of Kenosha
A hospital's move to close its emergency room in downtown Kenosha will force those who need care to travel outside of the city. The Kenosha City Council last week voted unanimously on a resolution calling on leaders at Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, to reconsider its decision to consolidate its emergency departments in the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Froedtert South said the change will take effect Saturday.
Cloud 9 Luxury Spa celebrates transition to medical spa
The Cloud 9 Luxury Spa, 3535 30th Ave., held a “re-grand opening” event Thursday, offering refreshments and demonstrations of their newest equipment to mark their transition from a day spa into a medical spa. Owner Kayla Milner, who started the business three years ago and now shares the...
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down
MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
Where to find fun in Racine County at an apple orchard or pumpkin farm
RACINE COUNTY — Fall in Wisconsin means it’s time for apple picking and family fun. Racine County is fortunate to have many award-winning orchards spread throughout the county. Orchards where families can pick their own apples, pick up some fresh apple cider, and find the perfect Halloween pumpkins and gourds.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
Nacel Open Door’s Kenosha County student exchange program features dance by Thailand teens
The orientation meeting for the Nacel Open Door student exchange program was held recently. Nacel Open Door, Inc. is dedicated to promoting international understanding and language education. It believes it is essential for young people to develop a deeper awareness of their role as citizens of the world through direct experience in other cultures and languages.
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss...
Historic Wisconsin Civil War ‘Muster Tree’ slowly succumbing to disease
DELAVAN — It has shaded passersby in Delavan for more than 270 years, but now the branches on Delavan’s Civil War Muster Tree are slowly becoming bare, and the historic landmark’s days may be numbered. Among those who gathered below the tree’s wide canopy from 1851-1864 were...
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning in Racine and several other counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Racine and several other Wisconsin counties. Reports indicate possible 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. Wisconsinite should prepare and expect damage to occur. Roofs, siding, and trees are expected to be damaged. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Spooky tours offered in Downtown Kenosha
KENOSHA — For those who believe in things that go bump in the night, Lakeshore Pedal Tours will be offering spooky tours throughout the month of October. Riders will get a different perspective of downtown and discover the ghosts, phantom, poltergeist and animal spirits that call Kenosha home. Kenosha...
Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
