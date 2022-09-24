ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Car Dealership#Warranties#Linus Business
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Why Should You Get Parts For Your Nissan From A Dealership?

Some parts must be replaced no matter how well you take care of your Nissan. When you need to replace parts on your car, you should only get genuine Nissan car parts from the dealership. Here are the top reasons why you should get your genuine Nissan car parts in NZ.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy