Suzanne Koehne’s passing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 has been publicly announced by Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico in Green Bay, WI. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on October 8, 2022 at 9:00 am, ending at 11:00 am, at Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WISCONSIN. Memorial service, on October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am, at Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WISCONSIN.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO