Suzanne Koehne Obituary (1945 – 2022) – Green Bay, WI
Suzanne Koehne’s passing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 has been publicly announced by Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico in Green Bay, WI. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on October 8, 2022 at 9:00 am, ending at 11:00 am, at Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WISCONSIN. Memorial service, on October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am, at Pfotenhauer Family Funeral Home – Howard-Suamico, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WISCONSIN.
Green Bay’s Noble Roots Brewing to expand more than beer offerings
GREEN BAY – Noble Roots Brewing Company broke ground on a new production facility in the town of Scott. Fans of Noble Roots’ cozy taproom tucked into the neighborhood setting on Green Bay’s east side needn’t worry. The taproom isn’t going anywhere. However, moving brewing operations will open up space for more seating.
Borum’s Fourth Triple-Double Comes in Four-Set Loss at Green Bay
Youngstown State senior Josi Borum posted his fourth double-double in the last six matches as the Penguins fell 3-1 at Green Bay on Saturday. The set scores were 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19. Borum finished with 11 kills, 22 assists and 13 digs for the Penguins. Paula Gursching had a game-high...
