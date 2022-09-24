Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, prosecution responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will determine during a motion hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27 whether Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial currently scheduled to start on Oct. 3. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Brooks' attorney filed a motion to withdraw, saying Brooks, charged with 77 counts for the November 2021 attack, desires to represent himself.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Eric Nelson ‘Assassinated’ Beloved Kenosha Foster Dad
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Eric Nelson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 20th in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman charged after allegedly flipping vehicle, spitting on officers and at hospital worker
A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later threatening and spitting on law enforcement officers. Vyridiana Perez was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony threats to law enforcement...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner: 6 homicides Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating six homicides that happened from Friday afternoon, Sept. 23 through Sunday morning, Sept. 25. A Milwaukee man, 24, was killed near 8th and Atkinson around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said a second person, a Milwaukee man, 25, was seriously hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
Hospital system to pull emergency room services out of Kenosha
A hospital's move to close its emergency room in downtown Kenosha will force those who need care to travel outside of the city. The Kenosha City Council last week voted unanimously on a resolution calling on leaders at Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, to reconsider its decision to consolidate its emergency departments in the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Froedtert South said the change will take effect Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized
Hubertus man faces animal mistreatment charges, nearly 50 dogs seized. Colton Brooder, 34, of Hubertus faces multiple charges after nearly 50 puppies were seized in Richfield. The good news here is that all found new, loving homes after this ordeal – adopted out days after they arrived in Wisconsin, many in an open pickup truck bed.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Swastika on sign at West Bend farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. — There's outrage in West Bend after a swastika was displayed at the city's farmers market this weekend. Now, the Downtown West Bend Association is considering banning political parties at future markets or enforcing strict signage rules. The head of the association declined to speak on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bruce & Donna Schroeder of Kenosha to mark 50th wedding anniversary
Bruce and Donna Schroeder of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary this week. Bruce Schroeder met Donna Lane at the Kenosha Courthouse when Bruce worked as an Assistant District Attorney and Donna was a Deputy Clerk of Court. They were married on Sept. 30, 1972, at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.
seehafernews.com
Accused Waukesha Parade Attacker Wants To Serve As His Own Attorney
The man accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 by driving his SUV through the crowd at last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade now wants to represent himself in court. A motion to drop Darrell Brooks Junior’s public defenders was filed last week. Legal experts say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24. This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Officials say the boy was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stole $124K meant for son's autism therapy, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man with an open stalking case is now accused of stealing $124,000 meant for the provider of his son's therapy for autism. Alper Kolcu, 39, faces one count of theft from a business setting (greater than $100,000) and one count of felony bail jumping. Prosecutors say...
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A union firebrand in the 1970s and ‘80s sees labor’s future in his past
Jon Melrod has written a memoir that tells a slice of labor history in Kenosha, Wisconsin, four decades ago. But he believes his story, “Fighting Times,” which goes on sale Tuesday, has broader appeal. “It’s everybody’s story — everybody who’s ever worked, who’s ever worked for a bad...
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
Abuse allegations surface at Menomonee Falls daycare
A Menomonee Falls father says he discovered his child was allegedly abused by his own day care teacher at Cadence Academy Preschool.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paul Reau Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
SALEM – Paul Keith Reau, 64, of Salem, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2022. Paul lived a rich life, surrounded by people who loved him. He was the life of the party, always quick to crack a joke and make someone smile. He had a booming voice and an infectious laugh, and never failed to find the humor in any situation. He was incredibly generous with his time, and would drop everything in a heartbeat to help a person out.
Comments / 2