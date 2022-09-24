ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots elevate Harvey Langi to main roster for Week 3 game against Ravens

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
Harvey Langi, the versatile veteran linebacker for the New England Patriots, is being promoted to the active roster for the team heading into Sunday’s clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news on Saturday as the team prepares for their third game of the season.

Langi gives coach Bill Belichick a bit of a Swiss army knife option on the field. Not only can he fill in at the linebacker position if the injury bug bites on game night, but he can also contribute on special teams.

So it was a no-brainer move for Belichick, who will always choose versatility when making these decisions.

The Patriots are 2.5-point underdogs going into their home opener against a Ravens team that suffered a fourth-quarter collapse in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It’s also a Ravens team that’ll be without their starting left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, for this matchup. Langi will have an opportunity to contribute and help the Patriots improve their record to 2-1.

