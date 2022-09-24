Read full article on original website
Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could've turned into 'ugly situation'
AUSTIN, Texas — A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an on-field incident involving a Texas Tech fan and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. The now viral footage shows an unidentified Red Raider fan forcefully shoving Oghoufo as fans stormed the field inside Jones AT&T Stadium after Texas Tech’s 37-34 OT win over Texas.
Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation
All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
KVUE
Texas Tech fined $50,000 for fans rushing field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas football vs. West Virginia: Prediction and odds Week 5
A good opportunity to bounce back from the worst loss of the season so far for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football lies ahead in Big 12 play this weekend against head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas needs to rebound this weekend before facing the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8.
5-Star QB commit Arch Manning remains locked-in with Texas football
There are a handful of core commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class that has formed the very bedrock that the program could be built on heading into the future. Clearly, the most important of those foundational commitments in the 2023 class is the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
4 most disappointing Texas football players through first 4 weeks
The first three weeks of the season went pretty well for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. After the first three games of the 2022 campaign, Texas held a record of 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) and was ranked as the No. 22 team in the AP Poll.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
Texas Tech police looking for fan who pushed Longhorns player in back in melee after game
One fan got a little too hyped, however, and was recorded pushing Longhorns senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufu in the back, nearly knocking him over.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football
A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34
2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football
It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Texas football gets forecast for 4-Star WR recruit DeAndre Moore
The four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit and St. John Bosco (LA) product DeAndre Moore Jr. is shaping up to be potentially the top target at the position for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. After Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale to the Alabama Crimson Tide a few days ago, the coaching staff had to figure out how to finish off the recruiting at this position in the 2023 class.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight. Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday. Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida. One seriously injured in dirt bike crash. Search for...
Houston Chronicle
Video: TX Tech posts about 'unacceptable' behavior at UT game, fan pushing athlete
Texas Tech University athletics is seeking assistance identifying a man regarding what it described as "unacceptable" behavior following the team's Saturday win over the University of Texas. A video shared widely on social media shows Tech Tech fans celebrating on the field following the win as the student athletes are...
FanSided
Comments / 1