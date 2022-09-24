Read full article on original website
Related
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
Blizzard Loses Its Lead Character Designer, Which Affects Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Geoff Goodman, the main hero designer for Overwatch 2, has departed the company. PC Gamer was given access to a statement that verified Goodman’s resignation from the company. However, the statement did not reveal any information regarding the reason for the transfer. Since the very beginning of the Overwatch series, Goodman has been an integral part of the development team.
IGN
World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Classic - Official UK Launch Trailer
Hail to the King! Fight your way through the icy continent of Northrend and besiege the Icecrown Citadel when the Lich King returns in World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, available September 26th. Delve into the dungeons and raids, relive the legend of the undead king, and master the necromatic Death Knight class to forge your own destiny. Presented by Presented by Blizzard Entertainment.
Final Fantasy Was A Last-Ditch Effort At Gaming Success For Its Creator
"Final Fantasy" is one of the most recognizable franchises in the gaming world. Since the first game was released back in 1987, it has grown into a colossal property with millions of devoted fans. While it might have thrown out turn-based combat, the upcoming "Final Fantasy 16," which might be closer than we realized, is hotly anticipated by many hoping to once again journey into the fantastical world of Square Enix's blockbuster series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’
A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms...
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
Geralt takes on the Three Little Pigs in a new Witcher comic series
Geralt and the gang are returning for a new Witcher comic-book adventure being created by Dark Horse that will see the famed monster slayer immersed into a couple of lupine legends of old—but this time around, it looks like the hunters and the hunted may have switched roles. As...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok DualSense Controller Now Available to Preorder in the UK
It's finally time to arm yourself ready for God of War: Ragnarok, as the new Limited Edition DualSense Controller is now available to preorder in the UK. You can order the controller from GAME at the moment, with the new themed gamepad costing £64.99. You won't have to pay anything until the controller dispatches before release, and the controller will be officially available from November 9.
Everything We Know About E3 2023 - Event Dates and Details
The ESA and Reed Pop have shared new details about the upcoming event, including the dates and what to expect from one of gaming's biggest in-person events.
15 K-Pop B-Sides That Might Be Better Than The Title Tracks
The hidden bops of K-pop you're missing out on if you're not listening to the full albums.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
NME
Zynga’s Marko Lastikka teams up with Netflix to open new studio
Netflix will open a new studio in Helsinki, the company’s second in Finland, with Zynga vice president and general manager Marko Lastikka is set to head up operations as studio director. Following its acquisition of Night School Studio, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment, Netflix is set to continue...
Netflix is building its own game studio in Finland
What just happened? Netflix earlier this year said it was planning to double the size of its gaming library by the end of the year, and now we have a better idea of how they might go about achieving that goal. On Monday, Netflix announced it was establishing a new game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studio is being crafted from scratch alongside Next Games, the game maker Netflix purchased earlier this year for $72 million.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
HHW Gaming: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series First Trailer Arrives, Gamers React
Happy TLOU Day. HBO dropped the first trailer for its highly-anticipated series based on Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, The Last of Us, to celebrate the video game holiday. For those who don’t know, TLOU Day (formerly known as Outbreak Day) coincides with 26th September, the day when sh*t goes to hell in the fictional world of […] The post HHW Gaming: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series First Trailer Arrives, Gamers React appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Cast Explains What Drives Their Characters
The Witcher: Blood Origin has captured its audience with a promising first look. The series is set to take fans 1200 years before the events of the original series, exploring the origins of the first Witcher, and telling the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the fateful event which fused the realms of monsters, elves, and humans together. Not much is known about the event except what we have read in the books, or seen in games or in The Witcher series — in fact, author Andrzej Sapkowski didn’t provide answers to a lot of things in his books either. It was showrunner Declan De Barra, who mapped out ideas on how this could all have happened and what the world pre-Conjunction looked like, while serving as a writer on Season 2 of the original series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner along with Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh tells what fans can expect from the upcoming series.
Comments / 0