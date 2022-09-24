Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Describes How He Felt After Kevin Durant Requested Trade
Irving discussed his perspective on the Nets’ tumultuous offseason Monday.
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers
The 2022-23 season is a very important one for Matisse Thybulle. The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive specialist is on the verge of losing his spot with the Sixers following years of inconsistent improvement on offense and a diminished role in the playoffs. By all accounts, tough, the Sixers’ young wing has seized the opportunity to develop his game more.
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
Ahead of his sixth season as a member of the Houston Rockets, Eric Gordon reiterates his desire to win.
Tobias Harris discusses changing positions for Sixers with PJ Tucker on board
CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers went out and got busy in the offseason, bringing in PJ Tucker fairly quickly in free agency. The addition brings toughness and an ability to contribute at both ends, but it also means Tobias Harris has to change positions again. Harris, a natural...
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers Optimistic About PJ Tucker's Health
Sixers President Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged PJ Tucker's recent surgery on Monday.
NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.
