San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
KSAT 12
Discover your family history and Hispanic roots with San Antonio organization
SAN ANTONIO – Generation after generation of family history is being unlocked by the local organization Los Bexareños Genealogical and Historical Society. Since 1983, the organization has been helping others discover and research their origins. “They could just walk in here just knowing names of their parents, maybe...
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 solar power producer in the United States
Solar energy currently accounts for 5% of all energy production in Texas.
Elon Musk's Boring Co. pledges to pay an additional $15 million for San Antonio hyperloop project
The Boring Co. estimates that the San Antonio hyperloop could have similar daily ridership to San Francisco's BART.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident receives National Hispanic Heritage award as first Latina military pilot
SAN ANTONIO – The first Latina military pilot is receiving a huge honor at the National Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Olga Custodio, a pioneer in military and commercial aviation, has been a resident of San Antonio for many years after serving at Randolph Air Force Base.
San Antonio high schooler wins national award for helping students from underserved communities
Hannah Guan, the 15-year-old founder of a SA-based education program, has provided free STEM-related classes to more than 36,000 students across the globe.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
tpr.org
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo suspended after verbally attacking Councilwoman Ana Sandoval
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stripped District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo from all committee assignments and external appointments on Friday until an investigation into his verbal attack on District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is completed. Bravo lashed out at Sandoval last week after she did not back his proposal over...
KSAT 12
Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch. We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area. If you’re eager to pick your...
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
KSAT 12
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at these events
AARP is offering San Antonians of all ages a wide variety of free events for Hispanic Heritage Month, including AARP San Antonio’s signature event, the 9th annual “Celebrando con AARP,” on Oct. 2 at Traders Village. San Antonio has a rich Hispanic heritage, and AARP is inviting...
