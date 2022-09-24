ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com

Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at these events

AARP is offering San Antonians of all ages a wide variety of free events for Hispanic Heritage Month, including AARP San Antonio’s signature event, the 9th annual “Celebrando con AARP,” on Oct. 2 at Traders Village. San Antonio has a rich Hispanic heritage, and AARP is inviting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

