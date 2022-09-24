This could be rock bottom for the Washington Commanders. Even though they’re at 1-2, it looks grim after a 24-8 loss to the Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are riding high at 2-1 with Cooper Rush in charge of the team and leading the offense. It’s a big game in division and if it goes badly, it could be one of Carson Wentz’s last.

