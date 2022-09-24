ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Tua Tagovailoa's MVP Odds are Skyrocketing

The Miami Dolphins are one of two teams in the NFL with a perfect 3-0 record this season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's play has been a big reason why. Through three games, Tagovailoa has throw for eight touchdowns, just two interceptions and 925 yards while completing 71.3% of his passes.
