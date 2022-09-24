Read full article on original website
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
The LSU-Auburn football Week 5 odds have wildly shifted
LSU is now a -7.5 point favorite, which makes sense considering their lone loss was a special teams mistake at the last second to a Power Five program and AU’s dismantling at the hands of Penn State was an embarrassment that has Bryan Harsin’s seat practically on fire.
247Sports: Auburn football ‘much better fit’ for Deion Sanders than Georgia Tech
Two passionate fanbases, separated by roughly 100 miles and the Alabama-Georgia state line, are both in the mix for the hottest coaching candidate in the country, Deion Sanders. Both Georgia Tech and Auburn football have been linked to ‘Prime Time’ given their current head coaching situations. While both...
Auburn football: Twitter reacts to Tommy Tuberville-Georgia Tech suggestion
With Georgia Tech dismissing Geoff Collins on Sunday, September 25 following a loss to UCF on Saturday, Yellow Jackets fans are scrambling to figure out who could replace him. One fan had the suggestion to bring former Auburn football Head Coach Tommy Tuberville out of retirement — and boy were the reactions chuckle-worthy.
Auburn football: Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders will be Tigers’ next HC
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
College football analyst: ‘Auburn football coaching staff is quiet quitting’
College football analyst Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports — a noted critic of Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine from a season ago — made a snide remark on Saturday regarding the Tigers’ coaching staff. Namely that they were...
Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today
ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri. With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it. Griffin kept...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum laments that 'ineptitude' was the only way to describe Missouri-Auburn
Paul Finebaum revealed that he watched the Auburn-Missouri game on a plane, and joked that he had nowhere to go, but at least he wasn’t on either sideline, or in any fan section in the stadium. Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX and the “McElroy and Cubelic In...
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
styleblueprint.com
We’re Calling It: This AL Hotel Concept Is the Next Big Thing
A completely enamoring, ultra-swanky hotel just opened quietly in Auburn, Alabama, bringing fine dining, rooftop revelry, and hands-on learning to this quaint SEC town. As I pulled into the sleek entrance to The Laurel Hotel & Spa, a crew of wide-smiling students swiftly took my bags and led me inside. “Students?” you might be thinking. I was intrigued, too.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn professor Kelly Dean Jolley publishes detective novel set on the Plains
When one thinks about detective stories, the mind often turns to the hard-boiled streets of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. But for Auburn University professor Kelly Dean Jolley, 56, the Plains was the perfect place to set “Big Swamp,” his new noir detective novel. “It’s a detective...
Major grocery store chain opening another new location in Alabama
If you've been looking for more options to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in Alabama in early October. Read on to learn more.
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting SkyBar and eluding police early Saturday morning
Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building, police said. According to witnesses, the vehicle struck the gate securing the SkyBar nightclub. Police said the driver pulled off and refused to stop. Police pursued the...
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
alabamanews.net
Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
Phenix City Police: Man shot during ‘trespassing dispute’ on Hwy 80 West
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of US Hwy 80 West on Sept. 24, 2022. Police responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. A Phenix City man, identified by police as Riley Graham, was shot one […]
