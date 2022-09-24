The Navy and jazz don’t seem like they would go together, but the U.S. Navy Band Commodores prove that disciplined doesn’t mean you can’t swing. A larger band with 18 members, The Commodores have been serving prestigious jazz music for over 50 years. Composed of some of the finest musicians the world has to offer, the Commodores are widely revered nationwide by casual fans to elite critics.

