Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis

As the sun began to set, Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis took the stage at the Savannah Jazz Festival. Growing up, Stephen Gordon was heavily influenced by early Blues and Swing music with jazz superstars like Jelly Roll Morton, known for hits like “King Porter Stomp,” and Art Tatum who was well known for his song, “Tea For Two.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: U.S. Navy Band Commodores

The Navy and jazz don’t seem like they would go together, but the U.S. Navy Band Commodores prove that disciplined doesn’t mean you can’t swing. A larger band with 18 members, The Commodores have been serving prestigious jazz music for over 50 years. Composed of some of the finest musicians the world has to offer, the Commodores are widely revered nationwide by casual fans to elite critics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern vs Ball State highlights & post-game

Georgia Southern vs Ball State highlights & post-game.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Entertainment
Music
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wclk.com

Butler Island Plantation Day is Saturday, October 1

Butler Island is the home to one of the largest plantations that ever existed in the state of Georgia. In 1859 many enslaved on the island were sold during the period known as The Weeping Time, commemorated annually the first weekend in March. Servant Emannuel Branch, a documentarian and educator,...
DARIEN, GA
WJCL

Weather concerns force changes to high school football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several area high school football games in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry have already been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian. More schools are expected to make changes after meetings early this week. Below are the games that...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern outlasts Ball State, 34-23

Georgia Southern outlasts Ball State, 34-23
STATESBORO, GA

