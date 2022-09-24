Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis
As the sun began to set, Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis took the stage at the Savannah Jazz Festival. Growing up, Stephen Gordon was heavily influenced by early Blues and Swing music with jazz superstars like Jelly Roll Morton, known for hits like “King Porter Stomp,” and Art Tatum who was well known for his song, “Tea For Two.”
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: U.S. Navy Band Commodores
The Navy and jazz don’t seem like they would go together, but the U.S. Navy Band Commodores prove that disciplined doesn’t mean you can’t swing. A larger band with 18 members, The Commodores have been serving prestigious jazz music for over 50 years. Composed of some of the finest musicians the world has to offer, the Commodores are widely revered nationwide by casual fans to elite critics.
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Southern vs Ball State highlights & post-game

wtoc.com
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
WJCL
Ian Strengthens: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama in potential path of season's 2nd major hurricane
The exact path of Tropical Storm Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Sunday evening, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across...
Gallery: G-100, Step One Auto, Donatos surprise Windsor Forest Elementary Teacher with Pizza Party
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — G-100, Step One Auto and Donatos surprised Windsor Forest Elementary teacher Cynthia Davis with a pizza party. Check out a photo gallery below!
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
wabe.org
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
wclk.com
Butler Island Plantation Day is Saturday, October 1
Butler Island is the home to one of the largest plantations that ever existed in the state of Georgia. In 1859 many enslaved on the island were sold during the period known as The Weeping Time, commemorated annually the first weekend in March. Servant Emannuel Branch, a documentarian and educator,...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WJCL
Weather concerns force changes to high school football schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several area high school football games in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry have already been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian. More schools are expected to make changes after meetings early this week. Below are the games that...
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian expected to impact Coastal Empire, Lowcountry as a weakening tropical storm later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Southern outlasts Ball State, 34-23

