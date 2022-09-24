PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertex Ventures US (VVUS) today announced that it has raised its third and largest fund with $200M in capital to lead or co-lead Seed and Series A investments in SaaS and infrastructure software startups. Initial investments range from $500K to $10M, and Vertex continues supporting companies as they scale to growth stages and beyond. The firm invests in only a few new companies each year, allowing it to concentrate time and capital on a small portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005169/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

