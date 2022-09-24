Read full article on original website
Related
Nuapay, Pay360 Parter to Accelerate Open Banking in UK
Open banking company Nuapay is extending its open banking payments services to Pay360, a payment service provider used for public sector payments by 60% of local authorities in the United Kingdom as well as private sector clients. With this contract, Nuapay, which is the open banking business of EML, will...
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut Wins FCA Registration to Offer Crypto Services in UK
Crypto trading app Revolut has won registration from the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority to offer crypto services in the U.K. following a lengthy wait. The digital banking service, which is valued at $33 billion, was added to the U.K. financial watchdog's crypto-asset firm register on Monday. The firm has about 20 million customers worldwide and offers exposure to about 80 crypto assets,
CoinDesk
London-Based Asset Manager Fasanara Capital Establishes $350M Crypto VC Fund
London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital has established a new $350 million venture capitalist fund focused on fintech and Web3, according to a press release. The firm has more than $3.5 billion assets under management and also has a team dedicated to digital assets arbitrage trading and lending. Founded in 2011,...
TechCrunch
Vendease, a food procurement platform for African restaurants, nabs $30M led by Partech Africa and TLcom
But over the next couple of months, Vendease switched from its middleman role — after noticing that some of these businesses complained of delivery times, quality of food supplies and inadequate set-up to handle operations — to one where, building on its relationship with food suppliers, buys discounted products in bulk, stores them and makes deliveries through third-party logistics partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Revolut Expands Crypto Offering, Launches Support for 29 Digital Tokens
Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, announced that it has “expanded its crypto offering to launch 29 new tokens for US* users, via a new partnership with Apex Crypto.”. Customers can now “buy and sell a total of 36 cryptocurrencies directly within...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tokeny and Ownera Look to Boost Liquidity of Digital Assets in New Partnership
Tokeny, a leading security token platform based in Luxembourg, has partnered with Ownera to leverage its global inter-trading network to boost security token liquidity. The Ownera FinP2P network is based on the open-source FinP2P protocol. While most industry observers believe that all securities will become digital at some point in...
CoinTelegraph
Dubai’s Future Blockchain Summit to create global business opportunities for Web3 innovators
The Future Blockchain Summit — the MENA region’s longest-running exhibition and conference connecting key stakeholders across Blockchain, crypto and Web3 — will return to Dubai World Trade Center from Oct. 10 to 13, 2022. An integral part of the world’s biggest tech and startup event of the...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
OKX Introduces OKX Lite to Make Crypto Trading, Earning More Accessible
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second-largest” cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OKX Lite, a simplified version of its trading app that “makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.”. With a more streamlined look and feel...
CNBC
What Kroger, Walmart, Target learned from China's Alibaba about grocery's future
Omnichannel retail is now critical for all the major players in the consumer sector, from grocers like Kroger to Target and Walmart. For supermarkets, a big digital prod came before Amazon's Whole Food Markets acquisition in 2017, and it came from China. Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba coined...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Imperial College London
With over 6,700 degrees awarded and 17,000 students, Imperial College London is a high-impact research university that focuses on science, engineering, medicine, and business, with growing resources in blockchain. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. Given its strength in research, Imperial College London unsurprisingly contributes and develops...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University
One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
crowdfundinsider.com
Voyager Completes Auction, Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets
Voyager Digital Ltd. (FRA: UCD2) announced that “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) as the highest and best bid for its assets.”. The Official Committee of Unsecured...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
crowdfundinsider.com
STEPN, a Web3 App Leveraging Tokenized Incentives, Reports Over 4M Users
STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app that leverages tokenized incentives based on blockchain networks to encourage people to be active outdoors, recently celebrated its first anniversary amongst community members. Over the past year, the company “raised $5 million from investors, expanded to over 4.72 million users worldwide in over 200 countries...
Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Payment service provider Mollie is launching a capital division to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to gain broader access to fast and flexible funding. Mollie Capital is a fully integrated business financing service that provides cash advances of up to €250,000 ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers,...
csengineermag.com
Smarter AI Accelerates Growth with Opening of New European Office in Geneva
New office expansion enables Smarter AI to accelerate growth in professional services customer support, and partnerships. Smarter AI, a leader in AI cameras and enablement software, today announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of an office in Geneva, to accommodate the company’s rapid growth and leverage within its diverse high-technology talent pool.
Vertex Ventures US Raises $200 Million Third Fund to Double-down on high-conviction approach to venture capital
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertex Ventures US (VVUS) today announced that it has raised its third and largest fund with $200M in capital to lead or co-lead Seed and Series A investments in SaaS and infrastructure software startups. Initial investments range from $500K to $10M, and Vertex continues supporting companies as they scale to growth stages and beyond. The firm invests in only a few new companies each year, allowing it to concentrate time and capital on a small portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005169/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
US Bank Taps Digital Asset Expert Milena Kohlhofer to Run Blockchain Unit
U.S. Bank has created a position to help it use blockchain to improve efficiencies in its capital markets business. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 27) news release, the bank has named Citi veteran Milena Kohlhofer to fill that role, capitalizing on her experience leading digital assets initiatives and strategic investments for the Citi Markets business.
thefastmode.com
Ooredoo Group Plans to Sell its Tower Portfolio
In line with its evolved strategy to shift towards an asset-light model, Ooredoo announced that it is preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value from its infrastructure and create more value for customers and shareholders. The company’s tower portfolio comprises about 20 thousand...
Comments / 0