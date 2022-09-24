Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Grammy-Winning Singer Arooj Aftab Plays Breathtaking Set in Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur: Concert Review
The Temple of Dendur in the Egyptian art wing of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most unique and visually arresting places in a city filled with them, containing the 2,000-year-old Temple itself along with other sculptures and pieces of art, a large reflecting pool and a giant, 60-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window that extends the entire length of the hall and overlooks Central Park. It also may be the most unique and visually arresting music venue in the city. Over the years the room has hosted concerts by everyone from Interpol to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, but...
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
soultracks.com
Howard Hewett - I’m For Real: The Elektra Recordings (1986-1992) (Advance Review)
Howard Hewett - I’m For Real: The Elektra Recordings (1986-1992) (Advance Review) Howard Hewett’s path to recognition as an exceptional soul singer was not a straightforward one. Although he played in several R&B bands before being signed to a label, it was the last-minute invitation to join Soul Train dancers Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel of Shalamar in 1978 that brought him his first—and very impactful—widespread visibility. Following the sudden departure of lead male vocalist Gerald Brown, Hewett began appearing with the group on TV and concert dates to promote the hit, “Take That To The Bank,” and the LP Disco Gardens, both which were already completed and climbing the charts.
