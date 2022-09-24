ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Fox News

Oscar-winning Louise Fletcher dead at 88

Louise Fletcher, an Oscar-winning actress from Alabama, died in her home in France on Friday, according to her agent. She was 88. Fletcher died in her sleep at her Montdurausse estate surrounded by her family, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press. He did not provide the cause of her death.
Us Weekly

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Us Weekly

Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’

After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.
Us Weekly

Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’

Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
