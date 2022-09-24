Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’
Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
Kaley Cuoco Takes A Crack At Pete Davidson For Wearing A Hoodie And Sweatpants To The Meet Cute Premiere
The Meet Cute premiere with Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson was a whole vibe.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
KiKi Layne says she and 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star were cut from 'most of the movie'
KiKi Layne may not appear much in "Don't Worry Darling," but the actress says the experience wasn't a total bust.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Oscar-winning Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Louise Fletcher, an Oscar-winning actress from Alabama, died in her home in France on Friday, according to her agent. She was 88. Fletcher died in her sleep at her Montdurausse estate surrounded by her family, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press. He did not provide the cause of her death.
Ashton Kutcher And Natalie Portman Joke About Mila Kunis And ‘All Making Out’ With One Another During One Movies Period
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reflect on their film history together, and joke about how the two of them, and Mila Kunis were essentially "all making out" during this time.
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Robin Wright Files for Divorce from Husband Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage: Report
Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet are reportedly going their separate ways. The House of Cards actress, 56, has filed for divorce from the Yves Saint Laurent executive, 37, according to TMZ. Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, Wright listed the date of the pair's separation as...
Why Alexis Bledel and Ex-Husband Vincent Kartheiser Split After 8 Years of Marriage: He’s a ‘Lone Wolf’
After eight years of marriage, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser called it quits due in part to a degree of “social isolation” in their lives. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, have not made a public appearance together in “years,” which a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their growing distance “certainly played a part” in their decision to separate.
Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’
Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Rumors Swirled That Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Had Split After Don't Worry Darling Premiere. So, They Packed On The PDA
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship was one of reasons why so many rumors followed Don't Worry Darling.
