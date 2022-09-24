ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Jets Return to Mediocrity With Miserable Loss to Bengals

Coming off an unforgettable win against the Browns, a comeback victory that showed star power and resolve, the Jets had an opportunity to take their record above .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2018 season. It didn't take long for the defending AFC champion Bengals to...
Jets announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation

With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
Bengals defeat Jets 27-12 to earn first win of the season

With their backs against the wall, the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win over the New York Jets with a final score of 27-12, staying away from becoming an 0-3 team to start the year. The Bengals did something they usually don’t, which is elect to receive the ball to...
Watch: Jalen Ramsey talks to Bobby Wagner about free agency decision, being his own agent

Bobby Wagner was one of the Rams’ prized additions of the offseason, signing him as a free agent after the Seahawks released him. It was a unique situation not only because Wagner got the opportunity to return home to Los Angeles, but also because he represented himself as his own agent – and it was his first time as a free agent, making it a new experience for the longtime Seahawk.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calls out Eli Apple ahead of Bengals game

Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has to be feeling good about his start to the season. Through three games, Hill has recorded the third-most receiving yards (317), he’s tied for the seventh-most receptions (21) and tied for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns (two). On top of that, his team is undefeated, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on his way to proving Hill’s offseason positivity to be correct.
