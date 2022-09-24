Read full article on original website
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React
Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs. The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime. Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really...
Why NC State football should feel good about its chances at Clemson for ACC showdown
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” NC State LB Drake Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical. But we want to play confident, too. We want to play with a little bit of swagger.”
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
High school football games impacted by Hurricane Ian
Several local high school football games have been changed from their Friday schedule due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
The Post and Courier
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer
GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
Man killed by train in Westminster
A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
