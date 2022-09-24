ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

seehafernews.com

ADRC of the Lakeshore Board to Discuss Finances, Elderly Nutrition

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore Board will be gathering at 10:00 this morning in the lower level of the Heritage Center. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Board Director,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Gates Top Overall Finisher At Nikolai Cross Country Invitational

Manitowoc Lincoln senior Mason Gates was the overall meet champion Saturday at the Len Nikolai Cross Country Invitational at Meadow Links Golf Course. Gates posted a time of 15:35 in the 5k boys’ race, while Ships teammate Caleb Jatczak finished among the top 25 runners, placing 24th in 17:30.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay City Leaders Debating the Fate of a Century Old Railroad Bridge

The fate of a century-old railroad bridge in Green Bay is being discussed. A new engineering report states that the Porlier Pier, which overlooks the Fox River up the road from St. Vincent Hospital, is structurally unsound, and should either be demolished, replaced, or removed. The Pier was initially built...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Tennis Places 3rd At Oshkosh Invite

Manitowoc Lincoln had 4 top-3 flight finishers Saturday at the Oshkosh West Girls Tennis Invite. Olivia Minikel led Coach Stephanie Henschel’s team with a 1st place finish at #1 singles. Molly Forkins was 2nd at #4 singles and Jordin Popp took 3rd at #3 singles. The tandem of Taylor...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ten UW-Green Bay Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships

Ten UW Green Bay nursing students were honored with scholarships this week. The scholarships ranged in value from $2,500 to $5,000 and were provided by Aurora BayCare. In total, Aurora BayCare has committed to more than $125,000 in scholarships to inspiring nursing for UW-Green Bay students and plans to fund the scholarships over the next four years.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Charles E. “Chuck” Peppard

Charles E. “Chuck” Peppard, age 75 of Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc County. Chuck was born on July 15, 1947 in Manitowoc son of the late Daniel and Henrietta (Klenke) Peppard. He attended schools in Manitowoc and graduated with the class of 1968 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 2, 1977 Chuck married the former Julia “Julie” Tienor. He was employed at Manitowoc Cranes for 41 years until his retirement. Chuck was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, life member of the Maritime Museum, Manitowoc County Civil War Roundtable and Manitowoc Chiefs Football.
MANITOWOC, WI
97X

Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!

We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor: River Point District is “Coming Along”

The expansion of Manitowoc’s downtown via the River Point District is, as Mayor Justin Nickles put it “coming along.”. We spoke with the mayor about the topic, and he said that they did have a bit of a setback with the public portions of the project. “The kayak...
MANITOWOC, WI

