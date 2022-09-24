Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
ADRC of the Lakeshore Board to Discuss Finances, Elderly Nutrition
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore Board will be gathering at 10:00 this morning in the lower level of the Heritage Center. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Board Director,...
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
seehafernews.com
Gates Top Overall Finisher At Nikolai Cross Country Invitational
Manitowoc Lincoln senior Mason Gates was the overall meet champion Saturday at the Len Nikolai Cross Country Invitational at Meadow Links Golf Course. Gates posted a time of 15:35 in the 5k boys’ race, while Ships teammate Caleb Jatczak finished among the top 25 runners, placing 24th in 17:30.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Planning and Park Committee to Discuss Rezoning, Grant Application
There are two governmental meetings planned for today (September 26th) in Manitowoc County, both involving the Planning and Park Commission. The Commission’s Advisory Board will gather first at 3:30 p.m. in the County Expo Office Complex. They will be holding a public hearing regarding a zoning change in the...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
seehafernews.com
A Few Days Remain to Sign Up for Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk
Only a few days remain for those interested in participating in the Sheboygan County Food Bank Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to sign up. Registration for the event is due by this Friday (September 30th) This year’s run/walk will take place on November 19th at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan. The...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Leaders Debating the Fate of a Century Old Railroad Bridge
The fate of a century-old railroad bridge in Green Bay is being discussed. A new engineering report states that the Porlier Pier, which overlooks the Fox River up the road from St. Vincent Hospital, is structurally unsound, and should either be demolished, replaced, or removed. The Pier was initially built...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
seehafernews.com
Ships Tennis Places 3rd At Oshkosh Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln had 4 top-3 flight finishers Saturday at the Oshkosh West Girls Tennis Invite. Olivia Minikel led Coach Stephanie Henschel’s team with a 1st place finish at #1 singles. Molly Forkins was 2nd at #4 singles and Jordin Popp took 3rd at #3 singles. The tandem of Taylor...
seehafernews.com
Ten UW-Green Bay Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships
Ten UW Green Bay nursing students were honored with scholarships this week. The scholarships ranged in value from $2,500 to $5,000 and were provided by Aurora BayCare. In total, Aurora BayCare has committed to more than $125,000 in scholarships to inspiring nursing for UW-Green Bay students and plans to fund the scholarships over the next four years.
seehafernews.com
Charles E. “Chuck” Peppard
Charles E. “Chuck” Peppard, age 75 of Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc County. Chuck was born on July 15, 1947 in Manitowoc son of the late Daniel and Henrietta (Klenke) Peppard. He attended schools in Manitowoc and graduated with the class of 1968 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 2, 1977 Chuck married the former Julia “Julie” Tienor. He was employed at Manitowoc Cranes for 41 years until his retirement. Chuck was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, life member of the Maritime Museum, Manitowoc County Civil War Roundtable and Manitowoc Chiefs Football.
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor: River Point District is “Coming Along”
The expansion of Manitowoc’s downtown via the River Point District is, as Mayor Justin Nickles put it “coming along.”. We spoke with the mayor about the topic, and he said that they did have a bit of a setback with the public portions of the project. “The kayak...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Appleton International Airport seeks to fill a range of jobs
GREENVILLE, Wis. — It was just after 8 a.m. on a Monday morning and Cody Albrecht and his coworkers were busy getting an Allegiant A320 ready to leave the Appleton International Airport. What You Need To Know. Appleton International Airport has about 30 open positions. Jobs range from ground...
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
