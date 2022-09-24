Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Engadget
Aphex Twin's free 'sample mashing' app feeds on your music library
Aphex Twin is finally ready to offer his mutation-driven music software to the world. Pitchfork notes Aphex Twin (aka Richard James) and engineer Dave Griffiths have released Samplebrain, a free "sample mashing" app that turns audio files from your computer into sample blocks you can use for projects. You can recreate a sample using tracks in your music library, or craft a "303 riff" from unexpected sounds.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Stereogum
Teebs – “Did It Again” (Feat. Panda Bear) & “NES”
Mtendere Mandowa, the Los Angeles producer more commonly known as Teebs, came back in 2019 with his first album in five years, Annica, which featured collaborations with Panda Bear, Sudan Archives, Pink Siifu, and more. Today, he’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Did It Again,” which finds him once again teaming up with Panda Bear, and “NES.” Check out both below.
Stereogum
Webbed Wing – “I’m Feelin Alive”
Around this time last year, Webbed Wing — the Philadelphia project headed up by Taylor Madison, formerly of Superheaven — released their second album, What’s So Fucking Funny?, which was produced by Will Yip and came out via his Memory Music label. Today, ahead of a tour that kicks off next week, the band is back with the supremely catchy new single “I’m Feelin Alive.” “I don’t wanna die/ I’m seeing it all for the first time,” Madison sings in the hook. “But how do I keep these feelings awake?/ And the other ones asleep?/ I don’t know.”
Popculture
EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33
Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie – “F1 Racer” (Feat. Kučka), “Locked In” (Feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu),” & “Zone 1 (24 Hours)”
A few weeks back, Mount Kimbie returned with four new songs, each pair helmed individually by Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the two halves of the production duo. Today, Mount Kimbie are announcing a new double album, where each side is produced by a different member. Die Cuts is Dom Maker’s contribution, and City Planning is the work of Kai Campos. Die Cuts is the more collaborative of the two sides, with featured guest spots from James Blake, slowthai, Danny Brown, and more.
Stereogum
Dumb – “Excuse Me?”
In November, Vancouver indie-rock crew Dumb will release their sophomore album Pray 4 Tomorrow. In the lead-up to the album, Dumb (one of our favorite new bands of 2019) shared a lead single, “Pull Me Up.” Today, they’re following that up with another album preview in the form of “Excuse Me?,” a nervy, off-kilter guitar cut that also has a tour-shot video by J Quincy Arthur.
Stereogum
Björk – “Fossora” (Feat. Kasimyn)
Björk’s new album Fossora is dropping at the end of the week, and today — following the release of three prior singles — she’s given us the title track, a collaboration with Kasimyn. It’s got Ms. Guðmundsdóttir doing her signature jagged vocal acrobatics over a backdrop that splits the difference between jaunty symphonic orchestration and pounding club music. The ending gets pretty intense. Listen below.
Stereogum
The Go! Team – “Divebomb”
Last year, the Go! Team released a new album called Get Up Sequences Part One, their first full-length since 2018. Part One implies the existence of another one to come, and today the Go Team! are indeed announcing Get Up Sequences Part Two, which will be out next February. It features guest appearances from Apples In Stereo’s Hilarie Bratset, Lucie Too’s Kokubo Chisato, Neha Hatwar, the Star Feminine Band, Nitty Scott, and more. Get Up Sequences Part Two is an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound,” the band’s Ian Parton said in a statement.
In Messy White Folks News: Youtube Quartet Try Guys Fire Ned Fulmer Following Extramarital Coworker Creeping
As Twitter exploded with this news on Tuesday morning, the official Try Guys social media accounts were quick to respond, letting everyone know Ned is no longer a part of the group.
Stereogum
Hear Jeff Tweedy And Norah Jones Perform Five Songs On Her New Podcast
Norah Jones has a new podcast called Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which will feature her chatting and performing with some of her favorite musicians. “I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.” She continued:
Barbra Streisand Announces Release of Album She Recorded in the '60s
Barbra Streisand is about to grace her fans with new music—or should we say old music. The Grammy-winning artist, 80, has announced that she will be dropping an unreleased album later this fall, entitled Live at the Bon Soir, which was originally recorded in 1962. The announcement was shared...
Stereogum
Dave Rowntree – “Devil’s Island”
A few months back, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree released his first-ever solo single, “London Bridge.” Now he’s officially announced his debut album, which is called Radio Songs and will be out in January. He’s also shared a new song called “Devil’s Island.”. “I grew...
musictimes.com
Pharoah Sanders Cause of Death Mysterious: Renowned Jazz Saxophonist Dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, popularly known for being a Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 81. The musician's record label, Luaka Bop, confirmed the tragic news on Twitter, saying Sanders "died peacefully" while being surrounded by friends and family in Los Angeles, California. "Always and forever the...
Stereogum
Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Norfolk Hotel”
Last month, French musician Melody Prochet announced plans to reissue her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala. The reissue will be out this week and is accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. We’ve heard a few of those “lost” cuts already, including the title track. Now, we’re getting a follow-up song called “Norfolk Hotel.”
AOL Corp
Gorillaz world-premiere new Beck duet at all-star L.A. show: 'So gorgeous I started crying'
“Oh, we’re going to keep going! This is a one-off!” Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn told the roaring audience at Los Angeles’s Forum Friday, right after ScHoolboy Q had appeared onstage for the thrilling debut live performance of their 2020 Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez collaboration, “Pac-Man.”
Stereogum
Kanye West Previews New Music He Made With James Blake
These days, Kanye West has mostly been in the news for reasons related to his severed relationship with the Gap and for the confusing statements that he’s made about it, but the man is apparently still making music, and he’s still doing it with prominent collaborators. Right now, Kanye is in London for Fashion Week. While over there, he jumped on the decks during a DJ set and played a previews of new songs that he recorded with James Blake.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
