Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Chief graduates from FBI Academy program
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the FBI National Academy in a ceremony held Sept. 13. Jones was part of the academy's 283rd session and graduated alongside 285 other law enforcement officers in Quantico, Virginia, according to a Friday news release from the city of Columbia. While Jones acknowledges...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia finalizes Public Works director, deputy city manager
The city of Columbia announced that Shane Creech will be the new director for the Columbia Public Works Department, according to a news release Monday. The city also appointed a new information technology director and deputy city manager. The selected directors and deputy city manager will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 Columbia City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
City council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans
Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
Columbia Missourian
Virginia Avenue Parking Structure remains open despite structural concerns
The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure remains open to traffic while MU officials scramble to make potentially up to $16 million in repairs to the 20-year-old structure. MU is currently working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs will be made to the six-story garage, which was built in 2002 in the middle of campus and holds hundreds of vehicles.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri PrideFest welcomes local LGBTQ community with open arms
Fluttering rainbow fans filled the air Saturday as glitter-covered bodies strolled along the colored booths of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest. The feeling of support was evident on the first day of the annual festival, which was held at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at noon Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, ending in the evening.
Columbia Missourian
Ronald James Crouse Oct. 26, 1941 — Sept. 23, 2022
Ronald James Crouse, 80, of Columbia, MO, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia with a visitation starting at Noon.
Columbia Missourian
TRYPS Children's Theater hosts kickoff event for Walk to End Alzheimer's
Columbia residents gathered at TRYPS Children's Theater on Sunday for the annual kickoff party for the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer's that is set to take place at Faurot Field, Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers arrived dressed in purple, the official color for the Alzheimer's movement, and were eager to provide...
Columbia Missourian
Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag
Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 26, 2022
Donald Edward Hinkle, 68, of Columbia died Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Larry Wayne Megown, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the chapel at Lenoir Woods, 3710 Lenoir St.
Columbia Missourian
Perhaps you could recycle your parenting skills for youth in need
If you have one of the most valuable assets in this world — good parenting skills — you should consider recycling those skills, as they are desperately needed by many of today’s children and youth. That treasure should not be wasted. A recent survey reported that 47%...
Columbia Missourian
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren Nov. 7, 1921 — Sept. 17, 2022
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren died on September 17, 2022, at the Lenoir REACH center in Columbia, Missouri with her faithful daughter Laura at her side. She was born on her family farm near Chillicothe, Ohio on November 7, 1921, to Ralph and Anna Ethel (Stratton) McCalla. She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker
Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
Columbia Missourian
MU Health researcher uses new tools to understand brain activity after stroke
A professor and researcher at the MU School of Medicine is pioneering advanced studies of treatment for patients who have had a stroke. Carmen Cirstea, who works at MU’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, has begun work with stroke patients to find new and more effective ways to treat arm weakness, a common effect of a stroke. Her work is funded by a $300,000 grant awarded in July by the American Heart Association.
Columbia Missourian
High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost
With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
Columbia Missourian
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU
“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
Columbia Missourian
Mistakes, lack of discipline doom Missouri in Auburn loss
Even before Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball, mental and physical mistakes haunted Missouri. Even before an offsides penalty gave Auburn kicker Anders Carlson a second chance at a field goal in overtime.
