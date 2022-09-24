Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
Related
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover teen "super excited" to spin tunes onstage at Firefly Music Festival
One of the stars of the 10th Firefly Music Festival in Dover is local. Sophia Clayton is also just 14. DJ Sophia, as she is known, is taking the Pavilion Stage Saturday. She got the invitation last spring, after someone saw her in action on social media. Sophia may be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Reopens Following Severe Weather
DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover. In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
delawarepublic.org
'Crossroads: Change in Rural America' exhibit coming to Greater Harrington Historical Society's Museum
A traveling Smithsonian exhibit detailing rural America is coming to Harrington. Crossroads: Change in Rural America - opens Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Greater Harrington Historical Society Museum. “We were given an opportunity through a partnership with Delaware Humanities over the last few years," said Doug Poore, curator of...
Diocese of Wilmington to honor first responders, lawyers
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will honor police officers, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel during its annual Blue Mass on Friday, Oct. 7. The mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, located at the corner of Cedar Street and South Clayton Street. The Diocese invites first responders and military personnel of any ... Read More
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian students attend annual retreat
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, traveled Sept. 7-9 to Black Rock Retreat in Quarryville, Pa., with more than 50 students, staff and chaperones. The annual retreat allows ninth-grade students the chance to become better acquainted with their classmates and learn more about...
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Lottery ticket sold in Morrisville wins big
Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, Sept. 11 drawing are splitting a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. One of the winning tickets was sold at Smoker’s Express, 813 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville. The others were sold in Lancaster and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus
ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus. It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. "We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court concerning Twitter trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Wilmington, Delaware. He's spending the next two days there answering questions from Twitter's lawyers.The billionaire is sitting for a deposition related to Twitter's lawsuit against him for trying to rescind his offer to buy the social media company.Twitter hopes to enforce their sale agreement with Musk.The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
Comments / 0