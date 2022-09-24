ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Biden administration launches office devoted to environmental justice

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press
 2 days ago
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, left, at Saturday’s ceremony in Warrenton, N.C., where he announced the creation of the federal Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. (Hannah Schoenbaum / Associated Press)

WARRENTON, N.C. — Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, N.C., rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, President Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution.

Joined by civil rights leaders and participants from the 1982 protests, Michael S. Regan, the first Black administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he was dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited.

The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights — composed of more than 200 current staff members in 10 U.S. regions — will merge three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60-billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by the Inflation Reduction Act. The president will nominate an assistant administrator to lead the new office, pending Senate confirmation.

“In the past, many of our communities have had to compete for very small grants because EPA’s pot of money was extremely small,” Regan said in an interview. “We’re going from tens of thousands of dollars to developing and designing a program that will distribute billions. But we’re also going to be sure that this money goes to those who need it the most and those who’ve never had a seat at the table.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

