Religion

Revealed: Church minister who delivered first official service of thanksgiving for the Queen starred in 1990s television comedy hit Absolutely Fabulous

By Max Aitchison
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Fans of the television comedy series Absolutely Fabulous could be forgiven if they thought something was a little familiar about the church minister who delivered the first official service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

For back in the 1990s, Rev Calum MacLeod had a cameo role, playing a vicar who officiated at the doomed wedding of Saffy, Jennifer Saunders’ character’s daughter in the much-loved show.

AbFab’s creator Ms Saunders had spotted Mr MacLeod, then a young assistant minister at St Columba’s Church in Knightsbridge, West London, as she scouted possible film locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyLtC_0i91qulF00
Back in the 1990s, Rev Calum MacLeod had a cameo role, playing a vicar who officiated at the doomed wedding of Saffy, Jennifer Saunders' character's daughter in the much-loved show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q475x_0i91qulF00
On September 13, Mr MacLeod, 53, led the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Having wandered into the church where he led a Sunday school class, she was charmed by Mr MacLeod’s Glaswegian brogue and invited him to appear in the show, which also starred Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks. His screen appearance came as guests drank champagne on arrival at the church and he admonished them, saying: ‘There must be no alcohol in the church.’

On September 13, Mr MacLeod, 53, led the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

He said the experience was nerve-racking but also ‘poignant, meaningful and a great honour’.

Glasgow-born, he spent several years working as a pastor in Chicago before returning to Scotland.

The Glasgow Rangers football fan is married to a lawyer and enjoys sailing off the west coast of Scotland.

Comments / 0

