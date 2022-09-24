Geoff Collins was fired as Georgia Tech's coach on Sunday. It's unclear who will work as the team's interim coach for the team's final eight games. Collins was a highly regarded hire due to his background as an assistant and previous experience in the state as a Georgia native. However, after going 15-10 as Temple's coach from 2017-18, Collins went just 10-28 over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The program never won more than three games in a season with Collins at the helm.

