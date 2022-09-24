Read full article on original website
Geoff Collins was fired as Georgia Tech's coach on Sunday. It's unclear who will work as the team's interim coach for the team's final eight games. Collins was a highly regarded hire due to his background as an assistant and previous experience in the state as a Georgia native. However, after going 15-10 as Temple's coach from 2017-18, Collins went just 10-28 over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The program never won more than three games in a season with Collins at the helm.
dawgnation.com
What Georgia Tech firing of Geoff Collins potentially means for Georgia football
Geoff Collins never will get to make a trip to Athens it appears, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura reports that Collins has been fired as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 1-3 start this season, continuing a trend of losing under...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'
Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembered as beloved matriarch 'filled with joy and beauty'
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier’s son is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shocking death earlier this month, as investigators race to find a suspect. Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest, greatest influence...
Debbie Collier spotted with purse, keys despite claim she left with only ID and debit card as mystery deepens
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia investigators released surveillance video showing what may have been office manager Debbie Collier's last appearance in public alive before her brutal killing earlier this month – immediately raising questions about the missing person report. The video shows Collier entered a Family Dollar store in...
Walker charges Warnock’s ‘demonized’ the police; emphasizes his independence from Trump
ATLANTA – Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker says it is time to "get crime stopped," and he is taking aim at Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia over the issue that Republicans from coast to coast are spotlighting with six weeks to go until November's midterm elections. Walker, in...
Debbie Collier murder: Burned Georgia office manager last seen alive at Family Dollar near brutal crime scene
FIRST ON FOX: Debbie Collier, the Georgia office manager found stripped naked and burned in the woods off a rural highway earlier this month, was last seen alive at a Family Dollar store down the road from the gruesome crime scene, a law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital. Collier...
