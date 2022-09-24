ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Georgia Tech Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Geoff Collins

Geoff Collins was fired as Georgia Tech's coach on Sunday. It's unclear who will work as the team's interim coach for the team's final eight games. Collins was a highly regarded hire due to his background as an assistant and previous experience in the state as a Georgia native. However, after going 15-10 as Temple's coach from 2017-18, Collins went just 10-28 over four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The program never won more than three games in a season with Collins at the helm.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'

Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
ATLANTA, GA
