NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending a revamped short-term rental ordinance that will target units being run primarily as a business. It won't really affect homeowners who want to rent out a room or two in their primary residences or in a building that they live in, like a duplex. But it will require property owners who do not live on the same property or who live in a building with more than five units to have a permit.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO