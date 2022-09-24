Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield ZBA Continues Allendale Pines Expansion Request
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals is not ready to approve a special permit to expand Allendale Pines. The panel last week continued Eagle Allendale LLC's request for the expansion and alteration of the mobile home park to create 21 new sites adjacent to 389 and 399 Cheshire Road.
iBerkshires.com
Interprint Asking Pittsfield for Tax Incentive in $22M Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is investing more than $20 million in its printing facility and its asking the city for a 10-year tax increment financing agreement. The TIF is expected to save the company $482,000 over the next decade on an estimated $1.9 million more in valuation. The current valuation of the property is $5,580,300.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold lottery aimed at first-time homeowners for purchase of newly rehabbed single-family home
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a lottery to sell off a newly rehabilitated home to a first-time homeowner who meets specific income requirements. Applications to enter the lottery to buy the home at 21 Eleanor Road are now open through the city of Pittsfield’s purchasing department. “The...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
Suspect allegedly cut wires at Westfield gas station
The Westfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly caused damage at a gas station on Saturday.
Pittsfield printing firm invests $22 million for expansions
Interprint, Inc. announced investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site, and to purchase additional printing presses.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taking Up Short-Term Rental Regs
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending a revamped short-term rental ordinance that will target units being run primarily as a business. It won't really affect homeowners who want to rent out a room or two in their primary residences or in a building that they live in, like a duplex. But it will require property owners who do not live on the same property or who live in a building with more than five units to have a permit.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
At Springfield’s Court Square, 31 Elm, ‘a jewel’ emerges from the rough
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker this week saw the view up Main Street from what will — in just one year’s time — be a new apartment on the third floor of long-derelict 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square. What the chief executive didn’t...
City acquisition of former Friendly’s site called critical for staff parking, easing school bus congestion at nearby Sumner Avenue School
SPRINGFIELD — City and school officials warned that the city needs to act quickly to acquire the site of the former Friendly’s restaurant for use as overflow parking for the nearby Sumner Avenue School before the property owner decides to sell or lease the site to someone else.
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Town Meeting Approves All Warrant Articles
CHESHIRE, Mass. — All four warrant articles were approved at Monday's special town meeting, appropriating more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. About 30 voters were present for the meeting, which was held in the former Cheshire School's cafeteria. Selectman Shawn McGrath opened the meeting by explaining the town's revenue is slightly higher than expected, allowing for extra money allocation.
WNYT
Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella
Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
iBerkshires.com
Financial Focus: Failure to Plan; is it Planning to Fail?
Benjamin Franklin once said, "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." But as you chart your financial course, what steps should you take to help you keep moving forward to where you want to go?. Consider these suggestions:. Establish and quantify your goals. Throughout your life, you’ll...
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: Benham’s Lunch in Great Barrington
During the first half of the 20th century, Benham’s Lunch was a popular stop on State Road in Great Barrington. The trolley photograph shown above was taken in front of the eatery circa 1915. The Water Street Cemetery is shown in the background, left. In the background, right, is an Atlantic gas station which eventually became The Little Store Antiques in the 1980s. It is now the site of Berkshire Bike & Board.
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
