ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield ZBA Continues Allendale Pines Expansion Request

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals is not ready to approve a special permit to expand Allendale Pines. The panel last week continued Eagle Allendale LLC's request for the expansion and alteration of the mobile home park to create 21 new sites adjacent to 389 and 399 Cheshire Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Interprint Asking Pittsfield for Tax Incentive in $22M Expansion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is investing more than $20 million in its printing facility and its asking the city for a 10-year tax increment financing agreement. The TIF is expected to save the company $482,000 over the next decade on an estimated $1.9 million more in valuation. The current valuation of the property is $5,580,300.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Restaurants
Pittsfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Pittsfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Pittsfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Garden Inn#Food Drink#Jamasan Hotel Management#The City Council#Berkshire Crossing
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taking Up Short-Term Rental Regs

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending a revamped short-term rental ordinance that will target units being run primarily as a business. It won't really affect homeowners who want to rent out a room or two in their primary residences or in a building that they live in, like a duplex. But it will require property owners who do not live on the same property or who live in a building with more than five units to have a permit.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iBerkshires.com

Cheshire Town Meeting Approves All Warrant Articles

CHESHIRE, Mass. — All four warrant articles were approved at Monday's special town meeting, appropriating more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. About 30 voters were present for the meeting, which was held in the former Cheshire School's cafeteria. Selectman Shawn McGrath opened the meeting by explaining the town's revenue is slightly higher than expected, allowing for extra money allocation.
CHESHIRE, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella

Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Financial Focus: Failure to Plan; is it Planning to Fail?

Benjamin Franklin once said, "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail." But as you chart your financial course, what steps should you take to help you keep moving forward to where you want to go?. Consider these suggestions:. Establish and quantify your goals. Throughout your life, you’ll...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Benham’s Lunch in Great Barrington

During the first half of the 20th century, Benham’s Lunch was a popular stop on State Road in Great Barrington. The trolley photograph shown above was taken in front of the eatery circa 1915. The Water Street Cemetery is shown in the background, left. In the background, right, is an Atlantic gas station which eventually became The Little Store Antiques in the 1980s. It is now the site of Berkshire Bike & Board.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy