Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Persistent lake effect rain could lead to some flooding concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As we've changed seasons from summer to autumn that also means the different types of weather are changing too. One of those changes is the return of lake effect. No, not lake effect snow just yet, but rather lake effect rain. Colder than average air aloft will be...
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
whcuradio.com
Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals holding turkey drive this Thanksgiving
(WSYR-TV) — Since she was a girl here in Syracuse, Paola Benevento has wanted to give back. She’s written a book called “Philomena and the Name Game” to encourage kids who are overlooked, undervalued, and misrepresented. The book sheds light on kids who have names that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Visser: He lived a full life even after pool accident left him paralyzed nearly 50 years ago
On the morning of July 4, 1973, Richard Visser was a strong and stubborn man, a high-school dropout with a successful entrepreneurial spirit, an unending devotion to family and a MacGyver-esque ability to fix just about anything. By that evening, nearly a half-century ago, the longtime Kirkville resident, then 32,...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
cnycentral.com
AAA: National average gas price jump 5 cents as state, CNY prices drop again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.74, a drop of 12 cents compared to last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.73, up 5 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $3.68, down 10 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
After the coldest day since April, parts of CNY have the threat for season's first frost
As we have been telling you this entire week, Friday easily became the coldest high temperature day in nearly 5 months! The high temperature today was only 55 degrees. The last time Syracuse did not reach 60 degrees was on April 30th when the high was 58 degrees. On April 29th, it was even more similar to Friday with a high of 53 degrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
wwnytv.com
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Utica hospital expected to be built months before its parking garage
Between a new hospital and new sports complex, downtown Utica has been buzzing with work for awhile, and there’s another big project happening — a new 530,000-square-foot parking garage. Mohawk Valley Health System CEO Darlene Stromstad has led the organization for a few years, taking on the position...
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
Lawmakers question why Syracuse needs $600K pilot program to modernize trash collection
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several Syracuse Common Councilors questioned a proposal to spend nearly $600,000 to bring in an outside company to run a pilot program to help modernize the city’s trash removal. The city believes the pilot program would help ensure its modern approach to trash day kicks off...
Comments / 0