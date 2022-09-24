ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals holding turkey drive this Thanksgiving

(WSYR-TV) — Since she was a girl here in Syracuse, Paola Benevento has wanted to give back. She’s written a book called “Philomena and the Name Game” to encourage kids who are overlooked, undervalued, and misrepresented. The book sheds light on kids who have names that...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Watch#Florida Bay#Tropics#Florida Keys#Mph Barometric#Cuban#Isla De Juventud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Moose looking for love in Lorraine

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
LORRAINE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Utica hospital expected to be built months before its parking garage

Between a new hospital and new sports complex, downtown Utica has been buzzing with work for awhile, and there’s another big project happening — a new 530,000-square-foot parking garage. Mohawk Valley Health System CEO Darlene Stromstad has led the organization for a few years, taking on the position...
UTICA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy