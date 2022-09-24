ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO