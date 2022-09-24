Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
DWU crowns 2022 homecoming royalty
MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University crowned its homecoming royalty Monday night during Coronation. Darby Deffenbaugh, of Kimball, and Adam DeJong of Watertown, were named the DWU Homecoming Royalty for 2022. Darby Deffenbaugh, Kimball, is a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. She has competed in Track and...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
mitchellnow.com
DWU Blue and White Days Homecoming coronation Monday at 7 p.m.
MITCHELL — Dakota’s Wesleyan University’s Blue and White Days homecoming week begins today. Homecoming coronation is scheduled for 7 PM tonight at the Sherman Center. This year’s candidates for homecoming royalty are:. Darby Deffenbaugh of Kimball. Adam DeJong of Watertown. Madeline Else of Holstein, Iowa. Mariah...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Find Out Why This South Dakota Home Is Only $15,000
Here's a home that is on the market in Huron for only $15,000! Has the seller lost their mind? Are they just feeling generous and willing to sell their home for pennies on the dollar?. This is a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home built in 1965. If you look at the...
101.9 KELO-FM
Vehicle-pedestrian crash kills one near Marty, South Dakota
MARTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday night north of Marty, South Dakota. According to the crash report, a 59-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe when she hit a 26-year-old female who was lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
26-year-old hit, killed by vehicle while lying on South Dakota road
Officials say a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on 388th Avenue when the vehicle hit a 226-year-old female who was lying in the roadway.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
amazingmadison.com
Global Polymer plans expansion in Madison
A large expansion is underway for a Madison manufacturer. Global Polymer recently broke ground on an addition to their current facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, which will allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. Global Polymer is investing more than ten-million dollars into their Madison plant,...
mitchellnow.com
“WHIPPLE” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Whipple was picked up running at large and the owner decided not to claim him. He is 6-8 mo. old and has been neutered. Whipple is VERY playful and loves to chew water bottles. He has lots of energy and will sit on command. To set up a time to meet Whipple, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
gowatertown.net
Vehicle-pedestrian crash in Charles Mix County kills 26 year-old woman
MARTY, S.D. – One person died Saturday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred three miles north of Marty in Charles Mix County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a vehicle was southbound when it hit a 26-year-old woman who was lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
mitchellnow.com
“BALOU” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Balou came to us due to allergies in his living situation. He is a very large cat and is a neutered male. Balou is 5 yrs. old and is very playful. He is ok with dogs and loves to cuddle. To set up a time to meet Balou, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
KSNB Local4
Suspect in custody following manhunt in Merrick County
CHAPMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man from Hall County is now in their custody. Merrick County Sheriff’s Office located Alexander Esquitin in the area of 4th and J Roads Monday morning. Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement had responded to the...
1011now.com
Kearney man convicted on rape charge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
