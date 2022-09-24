Whipple was picked up running at large and the owner decided not to claim him. He is 6-8 mo. old and has been neutered. Whipple is VERY playful and loves to chew water bottles. He has lots of energy and will sit on command. To set up a time to meet Whipple, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.

HURON, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO